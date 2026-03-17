Eat meat to live to be 100? A Chinese study shakes up certainties

We are repeatedly told that longevity requires a balanced diet – favoring foods of plant origin – and regular physical activity. Chinese researchers are throwing a wrench into the mix: according to them, meat could, in certain specific cases, bring it closer to centenary status.

Fat contains several amino acids that affect the signaling molecule called mTOR, contributing to the aging process. Numerous studies have found that reducing or eliminating meat from eating habits promotes longevity and minimizes the risk of heart disease. In this context, the results of the Chinese team published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition stand out.

The researchers sifted through data from more than 5,000 Chinese people who were at least 80 years old in 1998 and did not suffer from cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer. Among them, 80% declared themselves carnivores, the others having adopted a diet consisting mainly of vegetables and cereals. Result: meat eaters are more likely to reach the age of 100 than their vegetarian, pescetarian and vegan counterparts, especially among underweight people, as detailed by New Scientist.

Among underweight vegetarians (when the body mass index is less than 18.5), 24% have become centenarians. This figure rises to 30% for carnivores and increases further with daily meat consumption. On the other hand, the trend was not observed in people of normal build or overweight.

The bidoche, a nutritional crutch

If a diet rich in animal proteins remains associated with obesity, meat also helps to strengthen muscles and bones – a significant asset for lightweights. In other words: among very thin seniors, a little steak could act as a nutritional crutch.

“Older adults may face particular nutritional challengesunderlines Kaiyue Wang, nutrition researcher at Fudan University in Shanghai and co-author of the study. Our results suggest that dietary recommendations for the very elderly should emphasize nutritional balance and adequacy, rather than strict avoidance of animal foods, particularly for those who are underweight..”

These findings cannot be extrapolated to other regions of the world, as dietary habits vary between cultures. However, “underlying biological mechanisms related to nutrition and aging are likely universal», Estimates the expert.

Opinions are divided within the scientific community. For James Webster, epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, now is not the time to change eating habits. According to him, the benefits of a vegetarian or carnivorous diet depend on nutritional quality. “It is important to understand what nutrients are necessary for a balanced and healthy lifestyle”he specifies. This means eating plenty of whole grains, fruits and vegetables, while reducing salt, sugar and saturated fats. “More evidence is needed before we can say which diet is best for living longer”he concludes. For fans of the diet, it’s still too early to give up vegetables!