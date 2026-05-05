Entire island formed from human waste over 1,000 years old discovered

Imagine a small islet of 3,000 square meters, quietly located in the mangroves of Vanua Levu, the second largest island in Fiji. At first glance, nothing distinguishes it from its neighbors, apart from its low height. However, under the roots of the mangrove trees, nothing volcanic, not even a sandbank, but millions of remains… of prehistoric dinners. This dry land is in reality a shell mound, a piece of land born from the patience and appetite of the ancient peoples of the Pacific.

For centuries, this place served as a processing site for seafood. Archaeologists estimate that the process began around AD 760. At the time, local people, probably from the Lapita culture or its direct descendants, consumed enormous quantities of molluscs and constantly discarded the shells in the same place.

This is not the first time that traces of human activity of this type have been found in the landscape, but the scale of the site is unprecedented in the region. Fijian and Australian scientists who analyzed the islet explain that this accumulation is so dense that it ended up emerging sustainably, creating a new territory above sea level. A real artificial island made of shells.

Throw the trash out the window

To make sure the island wasn’t the result of a tsunami that pushed the shells ashore, the team combed the structure. In the absence of marine sediments typical of natural disasters and faced with the presence of fragments of ancient pottery, the verdict is in: it is indeed a human creation. According to the authors of the study, “the first possible scenario is that of a dump island, formed on site when a group of settlers settled near the site and processed enormous quantities of edible shellfish over a period of a few centuries”.

But how can a pile of garbage become such a perfect island? Researchers have a fascinating theory: At the time, people must have lived in houses on stilts, just above the shallow water. By throwing their remains directly out the window, they inadvertently solidified the ground beneath their feet.

According to Popular Mechanics, this daily gesture, repeated by generations and generations, ended up modifying the ecosystem. Once the site was abandoned, falling sea levels and the accumulation of shells allowed mangroves to take root there.

This discovery is a game changer for archeology in Fiji. Until now, the island of Vanua Levu has been much less studied than its neighbors. This giant dump proves that organized and sedentary communities occupied these coasts much earlier than previously thought.

“The most important aspect of this research is having identified an island of shellfish waste, created by the combined effect of falling sea levels and human accumulation”concludes the study.