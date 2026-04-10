Faced with the explosion in the number of ticks, a promising vaccine restarts the fight against Lyme disease

Spring is coming and, with it, the return of ticks. These little mites hidden in the grass can transmit Lyme disease, a subtle infection that, over time, attacks the joints and can even reach the heart. But the pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Valneva have just announced a historic breakthrough in the fight against this disease: their vaccine, VLA15 (or PF-07307405), displays an effectiveness of more than 70% in preventing infection.

For hikers, gardeners and, more broadly, all families who like to picnic, this is a huge relief. Until now, the only real solution consisted of carefully inspecting the body after each outing, a method far from infallible. This new vaccine is a game-changer: it not only strengthens our defenses, it directly neutralizes the bacteria inside the tick itself.

The phase 3 clinical trial, called VALOR, and the results of which were relayed in particular by Gizmodo, mobilized nearly 10,000 volunteers in Europe and North America. Its principle is as follows: when the tick begins to suck the blood of a vaccinated person, it at the same time ingests antibodies. These block the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi in the stomach of the mite, before it even has time to migrate towards humans. This is an unprecedented preventive barrier strategy.

However, everything did not go smoothly. The researchers found that some statistical data was less robust than hoped, largely because the tick season was less intense than expected, reducing the number of cases to compare. Despite this, the results are considered very encouraging by specialists, who emphasize the high level of protection.

A race against time

If the emergency is so strong, it is because Lyme disease is gaining ground every year. With milder winters, ticks survive better and expand their territory to the north as well as to higher altitudes. It’s no longer just a problem of deep forests: they are now found in urban parks and private gardens. The pressure on the health system is increasing, especially as diagnosis remains difficult and many patients find themselves in painful medical wandering for months or even years.

Annaliesa Anderson, head of vaccines at Pfizer, is very optimistic for the future. She believes that “the demonstrated effectiveness of more than 70% is very encouraging and reinforces confidence in the potential of the vaccine to protect against this potentially debilitating disease”. For laboratories, the file is now sufficiently solid to consider requests for marketing authorization in the coming months.

The arrival of this vaccine does not mean we should let our guard down, but it does offer an additional layer of protection to those living in infested areas. We remember that the first vaccine against Lyme disease was withdrawn from the market in the early 2000s due to lack of sufficient demand. Today, the landscape has radically changed: awareness of risk is much greater and social demand is real.

This vaccine was designed to target the six most prevalent strains of the bacteria in North America and Europe, making it a truly comprehensive approach. It remains to obtain the green light from the health authorities. For millions of nature lovers, being able to walk in tall grass in shorts again without becoming paranoid is quite a promise.