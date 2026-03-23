Greenland: what if we boycotted the 2026 World Cup co-organized by the United States?

Since his re-election as President of the United States, Donald Trump has been eyeing Greenland. However, since the start of January 2026, the pressure has increased. Combined with multiple American military strikes carried out around the world (in Iran in June 2025, in Nigeria on December 25, in Syria on December 19 then January 10), the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela shows that the President of the United States is not joking. Faced with this threat, Europeans are hesitant about what action to take. What if football was, temporarily, our best diplomatic weapon?

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, the 23e Football World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final is to take place at MetLife Stadium, in the suburbs of New York, in front of cameras around the world. Can we imagine that it would take place peacefully if, a few weeks earlier, Donald Trump ordered his troops to take up positions in Greenlandic territory? Can we imagine our heads of state all smiles at the opening ceremony, alongside the triumphant aggressor?

Symbolic threat to wayward child

Surrealist? However, this is what is likely to happen. Unless European diplomats (and those from other countries?) say to themselves that there is a card to play here.

First, because Donald Trump often behaves childishly and he couldn’t bear to have his toy broken: handing over the golden trophy on July 19 in front of billions of viewers. This moment, this image, he wants them. Let’s tell him that they are not acquired. A truncated World Cup, with the absence of several major (European) football nations – Germany, England, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy perhaps, Netherlands, etc. – would be humiliating for him, as for FIFA.

Then, because the International Football Federation awarded him its first “peace prize” in a manner as opaque as it was grotesque, on December 5, 2025 in Washington, during the draw for the next World Cup.

On this occasion, Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, praised a “leader who cares about the well-being of the people”. The closeness of the two leaders is known. Donald Trump will be all the more keen to contribute to the success of an event since he has obtained a reward that is admittedly absurd, but which he values.

Well, because it costs nothing. Boycotting a World Cup is easy, free. All we have to do is tell the players and supporters to stay at home and not burn kerosene to shout on the other side of the world.

Canada and Mexico, our objective allies?

But, one might object, this World Cup is also organized by Canada and Mexico. Should these two countries be punished for having an unpleasant neighbor? The answer is simple. Looking at a world map allows us to visualize the trap that the conquest of Greenland by the United States would represent for Canada: the country with the maple leaf would simply be surrounded by Uncle Sam, who also threatens to annex it.

Mexico is described by Donald Trump as a “narco-state” and threatened with ground strikes. It is therefore not impossible that these two States will look favorably on the diplomatic pressure of the boycott, even if it goes against (a small part of) their economic interests.

The icing on the cake: a boycott would be an opportunity to put pressure on FIFA, an almost sovereign and uncontrollable organization, undermined by several corruption cases.

Plea for a rigged United States – Denmark final

There are about four and a half months until the World Cup kicks off on June 11 in Mexico. Four and a half months during which the weapon of boycott could be publicly discussed. In the United Kingdom and Germany, voices are being raised in this direction. In parallel with the deployment of troops and military exercises, Europe would weigh in on the negotiations to get Donald Trump to renounce his imperialist design. Obtain neutrality and security guarantees for Greenland (yes, we are there).

With these security guarantees, sport would regain its rights. In a scenario more possible at the Quai d’Orsay than within the editorial staff of The Teamwe would then dream of a final between Denmark (not yet qualified) and the United States. A secret clause would allow the United States to win. FIFA is not close to a scam and that would save us from war.