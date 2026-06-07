After dating sites for celebrities, gamers and even millionaires, did you know that there are also applications dedicated… to neo-Nazis? These platforms have a clear objective: to connect white supremacists. Cybersecurity, however, does not seem to be their strong point since a hacker known under the pseudonym Martha Root managed to sow chaos in these “Tinders” for Nazis.

As Futurism relays, this facetious German caused a sensation during the Chaos Communication Congress annual in Hamburg (Germany). She explained that she had deleted the servers of WhiteDatealso called the “Nazi Tinder”. Killing three birds with one stone, she also took the opportunity to delete WhiteChilda service that communicated donors and recipients of white supremacist gametes, and WhiteDealan openly racist market for labor services freelance.

The hacker did not just shut down these sites. It also trained a chatbot – powered by the open source AI model Llama de Meta – to interact with users of WhiteDate in order to extract as much information as possible about them before permanently deleting the site.

“You are on a whites-only dating platform to find someone who shares your values ​​and your traditionalist, right-wing vision for the futureshe writes in English in the prompt given to the chatbot. Show interest in traditional family roles and heritage, adopting an approachable tone with a mix of warmth and conviction.. Then, “use occasional light humor or small talk to make the conversation flow.” This was enough for some to fall into the trap…

Since then, thanks to the metadata of the photos shared on WhiteDate, the hacker created an interface called okstupid.lo, an interactive map showing the geolocation of identified users. Unsurprisingly, 86% of the site’s more than 6,500 users were men. The data has since been returned to the collective Distributed Denial of Secrets who published them under the name WhiteLeaks (only accessible to journalists and researchers).

These neo-Nazi hosting sites are part of a context of proliferation of far-right discourse throughout the world, both online and in the media, a trend which is reflected at the polls by a populist wave affecting South America as well as Europe and the United States.

In 2011, hackers launched Operation DarkNet, aiming child pornography sites hosted on the dark web. They had managed to remove them while exposing their users.