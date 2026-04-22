Her dog licks her: she contracts an infection and has all four limbs amputated

Be wary before letting your dog lick your hands and instead read the story of Manjit Sangha, a 56-year-old British woman who developed an extremely serious infection after simple contact with her pooch’s saliva. The infection caused severe sepsis (a generalized infection) leading to a thirty-two week hospitalization and the partial amputation of both arms, both legs and his spleen.

According to information reported by the BBC, the patient began to feel unwell one evening upon returning from work. In less than twenty-four hours, her condition suddenly deteriorated and she was urgently admitted to intensive care, where her heart stopped several times and she was plunged into a coma.

Doctors believe that the bacteria could have entered the body via a small wound or scratch licked by the animal. Sepsis—the body’s extreme inflammatory response to infection, formerly called sepsis—caused a dangerous drop in the patient’s blood pressure and organ failure. Despite his condition stabilizing, Manjit Sangha later developed pneumonia and gallstones.

Surgeons had to remove his spleen and carry out four amputations to save his life. After more than seven months in the hospital, she was finally able to return home. “It’s a difficult experience to describe.”she confides, evoking the brutality of losing her four limbs in such a short time, when nothing predestined her to it.

A common but little-known disease

According to Gizmodo, although this type of case is exceptional, sepsis remains a major public health problem. Every year, 50 million people worldwide develop generalized infection and 11 million die, according to the WHO. The majority of common infections never progress to such severity, but when they do, the progression is meteoric, like Manjit Manjit.

The aftermath promises to be complicated for the patient, both physically and financially. To regain mobility and independence, she will have to equip herself with expensive prostheses, costing several tens of thousands of euros. A fundraiser organized by his relatives has already raised more than 39,000 pounds sterling (44,700 euros) to help pay for his rehabilitation.

Despite the ordeal, Manjit Sangha has unfailing determination. His goal is now clear, to succeed in regaining his independence and resuming an active life. “I want to get back to walking and go back to work”she explains.

Specialists point out that serious bacterial transmissions linked to pets are extremely rare, but advise cleaning any open wound immediately and seeking medical advice quickly in the event of unusual symptoms following an infection.