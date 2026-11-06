Is a glass bottle always more environmentally friendly than a plastic one?

It seems that a glass bottle is always more environmentally friendly than a plastic one: glass can be reused and recycled. But there is a surprise.

A container does not reveal its entire environmental history. To compare them, scientists use life cycle analysis, which studies everything from the extraction of raw materials to waste management. This is how they calculate emissions, energy consumption and other less obvious effects.

Making glass requires very high temperatures and a bottle weighs significantly more than a plastic bottle. That can increase emissions from its production and transportation. Therefore, if both are used only once, the plastic one usually has a smaller carbon footprint.

Glass must be heated in industrial ovens and its weight means carrying more load to distribute an equivalent amount of liquid. However, the result depends on factors such as the energy used in the factories, the distance traveled and the percentage of recycled material. A bottle produced nearby does not necessarily have the same impact as one imported from far away.

So is plastic better?

Not necessarily. It can generate persistent waste and microplastics. When left in the natural environment, it can fragment into tiny particles. Furthermore, comparing only carbon emissions leaves out problems such as the pollution of rivers and seas and the consumption of resources.

In return systems, the picture may change. And a glass bottle is returned or washed and refilled many times. Its impact can decrease considerably.

Reuse spreads the environmental cost of manufacturing across numerous uses, although washing and transportation also require resources. For it to compensate, the number of returns and the organization of the circuit matter.

The conclusion is that it is not enough to look at the material: the uses, the distances and what happens afterward matter.

REFERENCES

Daniela Summa, Stefania Costa, Elena Tamisari, Giuseppe Castaldelli and Elena Tamburini. “How sustainable and safe is drinking from refill-and-reuse bottles? An analysis based on life-cycle assessment (LCA) and microbiological quality of water”. Environmental ResearchJanuary 1, 2026.

Ibrahim Issifu and Ussif Rashid Sumaila. “Is reusable beverage packaging better than single-use plastic?”. Sustainable FuturesDecember 2025.

Giovanni Dolci, Stefano Puricelli, Giuseppe Cecere, Camilla Tua, Floriana Fava, Lucia Rigamonti and Mario Grosso. “How does plastic compare with alternative materials in the packaging sector? A systematic review of LCA studies”. Waste Management and ResearchMarch 2025.