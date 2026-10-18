“It’s a delight, it tells itself!”: Alberto Pereiro’s narration of Real Madrid’s win against Sevilla

Real Madrid will arrive next week at the Spotify Camp Nou Classic six points behind the leader, FC Barcelonaafter their 4-1 win over Sevilla FC at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The Merengue team could not fail in front of their fans after the Blaugrana’s victory in La Cartuja against Real Betis and which made them face the Sevillistas with nine provisional points. He did it with the feeling of relying again on the flashes of three beautifully crafted goals to which a rival, who showed that he was more competitive than in recent years, could not respond, but it was not enough.

Jose Mourinho changed its alignment regarding the suffering at the Rome Olympics and in addition to Yan Diomande on the left side for the suspended Vinícius Jr, he also rewarded Endrick for his good minutes against AS Roma, in addition, he placed Arda Güler in the lineup alongside Aurelien Tchouaméni, leaving Fede Valverde as the right back.

Of all of them, the Ivorian winger made it clear that his adaptation is on the right track and signed a good meetingadding defensive effort, while the Turk, in charge of opening the scoring with a sensational shot, He showed his talent and somewhat refreshed the creative football of the locals.

Real Madrid tried to dominate and tie up Sevilla, who knew how to contain their attack attempts without excessive problems and that he managed to survive well until almost half an hour. The team coached by Luis García Plaza did not threaten too much, but did not lose face in the initial clash.

However, his options were gone in two actions of the talent that the 15-time European champion is assumed to have. The first, in a transition launched by Jude Bellingham and caught by Diomande, ended with the Ivorian’s pass upon the arrival of Güler, whose running shot was unstoppable for the Greek goalkeeper. The Turk, minutes before, had had a scuffle with Peque in a play, with the visitor complaining about an elbow from his rival, not sanctioned by Mateu Busquets Ferrer or with a warning from the VAR room.

After, Kylian Mbappé could have made it 2-0 in an action full of power and with Vachlodimos rightly denying him. It was the first warning from the Frenchman who, shortly after, made a quality shot so as not to miss after a backheel from Bellingham and an exquisite oriented control and dribble past the Sevilla goalkeeper to open a gap in a play also protested by the visitors for a possible previous grab of Robbie Ure.

Real Madrid got the game back on track before the break with two goals in seven minutes. Mourinho’s team looked to take advantage of the spaces and Diomande wasted a good move. Minutes later, the winger made up for it with a skillful maneuver in the middle and a pass behind the defense as Mbappé entered. The ’10’ crossed in front of Castrín and fell in the area, a penalty also with Sevilla’s complaint and executed with a ‘panenka’ by Mbappé.

There was just over half an hour left and The clash seemed completely over, so Mourinho began to distribute his efforts. The chances barely appeared and it was Sevilla, more threatening, who dreamed of giving life to the clash with Manu Bueno’s goal after a loss in Mbappé’s own field. Diomande, in a great action and a powerful shot, woke him up quickly to close a clash with good news for the Madridistas.