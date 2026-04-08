Kazakhstan wants to plant tens of thousands of trees to bring back a tiger that disappeared for fifty years

The Caspian tiger, or Panthera tigris virgatawas the westernmost subspecies of tiger. Measuring more than two meters in length and with large, wide legs, the animal could be seen in Armenia, Iran, Iraq and several other countries in the Caucasus region and Central Asia. Due to intensive hunting in these areas to eliminate it and the destruction of its habitat for agriculture, this striped feline eventually became extinct in the 1970s.

In Kazakhstan, the last living individual was seen around thirty years before the total extinction of the species, explains Live Science. Today, this Central Asian state is embarking on a vast program intended to reintroduce the big cat into its ancestral lands.

Planting trees for tigers

Currently, two tigers (a male and a female named Kuma and Bodhana) already live in the country as part of the national program dedicated to their breeding. Accustomed to captivity, they will never be released but scientists are hopeful that their descendants will contribute to the creation of a new population.

To maximize its chances of success, the country also plans to welcome its first tigers from Russia during the first half of 2026. To ensure the success of this initiative, these large predators must have extensive territories.

A vast reforestation project was therefore launched in order to recreate a hunting territory suitable for their return: last year, 37,000 cuttings were planted in the south-east of the country, where the tigers once lived. “This figure is in addition to the 50,000 plants planted between 2021 and 2024”specifies the media.

These newly planted trees serve as a basis for the regeneration of ecosystems, and provide ideal shelter for tiger prey, such as wild boar or Bukhara deer. The plantation area stretches across four kilometers of shoreline of Lake Balkhash, the largest lake in Central Asia, providing animals with direct access to water.