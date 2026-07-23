Manuscripts buried 2,000 years ago by Vesuvius finally deciphered by artificial intelligence

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius buried a vast collection of ancient scrolls under layers of ash, transforming them into black, fragile blocks. Long considered illegible, these documents are now enjoying a second life thanks to modern technologies. Researchers have thus managed to read some of these texts without even having to physically unroll them.

An article from Live Science explains that this major advance is part of the “Vesuvius Challenge”, an international initiative aimed at digitally deciphering the scrolls preserved after the destruction of Pompeii and Herculaneum in the year 79. On June 25, specialists announced that they had virtually unrolled a significant part of a scroll called “PHerc. 1667,” revealing approximately 1.5 meters of continuous Greek text spread over 20 columns.

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At the same time, a second roll, “PHerc. 172,” delivered over 70 additional columns of text. These discoveries mark a turning point in the study of these ancient manuscripts, which have long remained physically preserved but inaccessible. According to Brent Seales, co-founder of the project and computer scientist, these results are the result of years of work combining advanced imaging, artificial intelligence and academic research.

To achieve these results, the researchers used a synchrotron, a machine capable of producing extremely powerful X-rays. This technology allows you to view the inside of the scrolls and detect the ink used by the Romans, which was completely invisible to the naked eye. The images obtained were then analyzed by papyrologists, who interpret and translate the texts.

A Stoic treatise

The roll “PHerc. 1667” was not completely unknown: an attempt to physically open it had been made in the 1980s, but the superimposed layers of papyrus made reading impossible, to the point that the document was deemed completely illegible. Digital reading made it possible to overcome this obstacle without further damaging the manuscript.

Analysis of the writing and content suggests that this scroll dates back to the 2nd or 3rd century BCE, making it one of the oldest in the Herculaneum collection. This dating excludes that it is the work of the Epicurean philosopher Philodemus of Gadara, although he is widely represented in this ancient library.

Rather, experts believe that the text corresponds to a Stoic treatise on ethics and human behavior. He notably mentions Aristocreon, nephew and disciple of the philosopher Chrysippus, a major figure of Stoicism. As very few of Chrysippus’ writings have survived, this discovery could greatly enrich knowledge of this philosophical school.

Another advance concerns the “PHerc. 139”, in which the researchers identified a new work title. This refers to the eighth book of On the godsby Philodemus, revealing that this work extended over at least eight volumes. With more than 600 scrolls still unopened, scientists hope these methods will uncover other buried treasures, perhaps from the villa that belonged to Julius Caesar’s father-in-law.