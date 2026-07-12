Researchers have solved the riddle of this large crab trapped in a tiny bottle

An intriguing discovery off the coast of Japan sheds light on a fascinating and disturbing mystery: a large crab was found stuck inside a plastic bottle whose opening was far too narrow for it to enter as an adult.

This observation, made by researchers at Hiroshima University, reveals an unexpected facet of the effects of plastic pollution on marine ecosystems. It shows that this waste not only pollutes the oceans, but can also become evolutionary traps for certain species, reports The Debrief.

NEWSLETTER Get the best of Slate delivered straight to your inbox.



→



Scientists made the discovery off the coast of Okinawa. Spotting a plastic wine bottle floating on the surface, they quickly found that it was home to a small community of marine organisms, including juvenile fish. The most surprising element, however, remained the presence of a swimming crab living inside the container. Its size clearly exceeded that of the neck, making its entry into the bottle seemingly impossible.

To resolve this enigma, the researchers conducted several biological analyses. Their conclusion is that the crab entered the bottle while it was still very young, at a stage where its size allowed it to pass through the opening.

Welcome to the house

Over time, the animal survived and grew by feeding on the resources available in this confined space. Analysis of its stomach contents revealed that it consumed young fish in particular, as well as other marine organisms entering the bottle.

The presence of algae inside also suggests a complementary food source. Outside, fixed organisms such as barnacles made it possible to estimate that the bottle had drifted for several weeks, even several months. The most likely scenario, the researchers say, is that the crab remained trapped for about two months, gradually growing until it reached a size that permanently prevented it from escaping.

This case is probably not isolated. Similar sightings have already been reported in Japanese waters, suggesting that plastic waste can frequently become death traps for marine wildlife.

Beyond the unusual aspect of this discovery, scientists highlight a broader issue: plastic objects, designed to make human life easier, have unexpected and sometimes dramatic consequences on ecosystems, while illustrating the remarkable capacity for adaptation of certain species.