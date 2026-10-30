Sports News 16:00 (10/30/26) | Zero Wave Radio

10/30/2026

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Sports News 16:00 (10/30/26) LOOKING AT THE LEAGUE Sports News 16:00 (10/30/26)

The Villarreal – Espanyol duel today opens a League day in which tomorrow Barcelona hosts Alavés and Atlético de Madrid visits Levante. On Sunday, Real Madrid will face Racing de Santander. In tennis, Alcaraz seeks a place in the semifinals of the Vienna Tournament. And in basketball, injuries to Jantunen and Maledon at Real Madrid after a Euroleague matchday in which Barcelona – Valencia and ASVEL – Baskonia are played today.