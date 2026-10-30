Sports News 16:00 (10/30/26) | Zero Wave Radio

By: Elora Bain

10/30/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

Sports News 16:00 (10/30/26)

LOOKING AT THE LEAGUE

Sports News 16:00 (10/30/26)

The Villarreal – Espanyol duel today opens a League day in which tomorrow Barcelona hosts Alavés and Atlético de Madrid visits Levante. On Sunday, Real Madrid will face Racing de Santander. In tennis, Alcaraz seeks a place in the semifinals of the Vienna Tournament. And in basketball, injuries to Jantunen and Maledon at Real Madrid after a Euroleague matchday in which Barcelona – Valencia and ASVEL – Baskonia are played today.

Topics

  • real Madrid
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Simeone
  • Villarreal
  • Euroleague
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • LaLiga
  • RCD Espanyol
  • FC Barcelona
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.