Sports practice is excellent for mental health, especially among adolescents

Adolescence is an essential and determining period in our development. During this phase, adolescents go through many upheavals that affect not only their bodies and their emotions, but also their social relationships.

This stage of identity construction can be particularly trying, particularly due to the increased exposure to external pressures to which young people seeking autonomy are exposed. In the absence of appropriate resources, adolescents can be victims of an emotional imbalance which increases the risk of mental disorders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven young people aged 10 to 19 suffer from such disorders, or 15% of the 1,300 million adolescents living on our planet today. This total represents approximately one-sixth of the world’s population… Within this age group, mental disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability. Another striking figure: among 15-29 year olds, suicide is the third cause of death. An alarming statistic which highlights the urgency of implementing effective preventive strategies from an early age.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to protect yourself from mental disorders

Depression and anxiety appear to be the most common conditions among adolescents. These two disorders share some symptoms and, in many cases, are treated using similar approaches. Psychotherapies and pharmacological treatments have proven to be effective tools for treating them.

To prevent their occurrence, lifestyle habits play a determining role. Mental health recommendations include avoiding the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. Cultivating a healthy social environment and practicing regular physical activity are also tips to follow. The WHO and other international bodies regularly highlight the beneficial effects of exercise, which helps strengthen physical, psychological and social well-being.

However, these recommendations are ignored by a large part of the world’s population and particularly by the youngest. Between 2016 and 2022, more than 80% of young people aged 11 to 17 have not reached the goal of sixty minutes of moderate to sustained physical activity daily. During adolescence, many behaviors evolve. We note in particular that the practice of sport and physical activity by students decreases significantly when they move on to secondary education.

Four conclusions in the light of science

Several recent studies show that to improve your mental health, it is important not to remain sedentary. Here are the main points about it.

1. Inactive teens have more symptoms of depression and anxiety

Young people who do not practice regular physical activity are by far those who suffer the most from negative emotional symptoms (sadness, discouragement, nervousness and worry). Two recent studies, carried out in Spain with more than 10,000 adolescents, have confirmed this again.

Moving regularly not only strengthens the body: it also protects the mind. It is estimated that among active adolescents, the risk of presenting depressive symptoms is reduced by 20% to 30% compared to that incurred by their sedentary counterparts.

2. The higher the level of physical activity and performance, the less marked the symptoms

The beneficial effect of sport on mental health depends not only on its practice, but also on its intensity and the way of practicing it. Inactive adolescents are up to four times more likely to suffer from moderate depressive symptoms than high-level athletes. Young people who train several hours a week and who participate in competitions, particularly national or international competitions, display a better state of mind and have reduced anxiety levels.

If the type of sport does not matter, commitment and regularity are decisive. The more structured and motivating a teenager’s sporting lifestyle is, the greater the positive impact on their mental health, especially when sport is an integral part of their daily life.

3. Adolescent girls suffer more

Girls tend to have more symptoms of anxiety and depression than boys, particularly as they move through adolescence and puberty. This gap widens from the age of 14-15. According to some studies, adolescent girls have a 50% to 70% higher risk of showing depressive symptoms than their male counterparts.

The causes of this situation are rooted in the hormonal, social and cultural changes that occur during this period. Fluctuations in estrogen, increased aesthetic pressure, comparison on social media, bullying at school, and a lower perception of physical competence reinforce this emotional vulnerability.

We also observe that adolescent girls tend to lock themselves in negative thoughts, repeating their concerns over and over again in a so-called “rumination” mode of thinking, which can exacerbate anxiety and depressive symptoms. It is therefore essential to encourage sports practice among adolescent girls, so that they feel confident, supported and motivated within positive and caring environments.

4. Sustainable benefits

Finally, beyond the immediate effects, a recent literature review suggests that girls and boys practicing leisure physical activities during childhood and adolescence could benefit, in the long term, from behavioral and health advantages.

In view of these elements, authorities, coaches, adolescents’ loved ones and young people themselves should become aware of the benefits they can derive from regular, sustained physical activity. Promoting sport, which protects and improves both the body and the mind, is essential to forge a healthier and more balanced youth, the key to an identical future.