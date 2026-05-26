Stressed? Researchers tell you how to “vaccinate” yourself against your fears

The word stress often acts like a scarecrow. We are advised to avoid it, to meditate to erase it or to flee situations that trigger it. However, a radically different idea is making its way into neuroscience laboratories: to better withstand the storms of life, we should voluntarily expose ourselves to small showers. This is the principle of inoculation. Just as a vaccine teaches our white blood cells to recognize a virus by presenting them with a weakened version of it, we could train our brains to handle pressure hits without panicking.

This approach does not come out of nowhere and has already been used for years in elite army units or among first responders. By simulating extreme crisis situations while offering technical and moral support, we prepare these professionals not to lose their means on the big day. A study carried out on military cadets has also proven that those who followed this resilience training displayed much lower levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) during real exercises afterwards. Logic: the more prepared we are for a situation, the less stressed we are when confronted with it.

According to New Scientist magazine, this ability to build mental armor is accessible to everyone. The key lies in the plasticity of our brain. When we successfully navigate an uncomfortable situation, our neurological network reorganizes. The prefrontal cortex, which regulates our emotions, and the amygdala, our threat detector, learn to collaborate more effectively. As a result, our body learns to return to its normal state much more quickly after an alert.

Be careful, it’s all a question of dosage. For the “vaccination” to work, stress must remain bearable. Julie Vašků, a researcher at Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic, emphasizes this important limitation: “It doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Once it does, it becomes traumatic.” The objective is therefore not to put ourselves in danger, but to seek a form of discomfort that makes us grow without breaking us.

Get out of your bubble

To put this into practice, there is no need to overdo it. You just have to intentionally shake up your habits. Going to an unfamiliar neighborhood without GPS, speaking at a meeting when you usually prefer to remain discreet, or striking up a conversation with a neighbor you meet every day without ever speaking to him. These microchallenges are like vaccine “boosters” for our nervous system.

The idea is to transform our perception of fear. Instead of seeing the increased heart rate as a signal of danger, we learn to interpret it as a mobilization of energy. By doing this, we no longer experience stress, we practice it. Little by little, the mind gets used to it and what seemed insurmountable six months ago becomes a simple formality. It’s a real reprogramming of our self-confidence.

Finally, let’s not forget that resilience is a muscle that needs to be maintained. If we stay in an absolute comfort zone for too long, we become more fragile in the face of the slightest unexpected event. Conversely, by regularly exposing ourselves to small, controlled peaks of stress, we become more flexible, more reactive and, paradoxically, much more serene.

The final objective of this psychological vaccination is not to become insensitive, but to become stronger and to allow our body to regain its basic balance as quickly as possible.