Superfoods: these natural boosters that are good for your body

Superfoods aren’t rocket science. Many dieticians claim that these are simply healthy foods, rich in nutrients and good for your health. You still need to know which ones to choose, and how they can fit into your diet to bring you all their benefits.

Fitness and energy: spirulina and acai berries

To regain tone, nothing like spirulina, a microalgae rich in proteins, iron and antioxidants. It supports vitality and recovery after exercise, which is ideal for athletes or in periods of temporary fatigue. Another well-known star of social networks, acai powder. These berries from the Amazon are renowned for their concentration of antioxidants and their natural “boost” effect. You can find them in the form of tablets or powder to easily integrate into your smoothies or morning bowls.

Digestion and intestinal balance: chia and flax seeds

In terms of fiber, you won’t do better than chia and flax seeds. They promote healthy digestion, regulate transit and contribute to the feeling of satiety. Rich in omega-3, they are easily added to yogurt, porridge or salad. On Greenweez, you will find these seeds in different forms (whole, ground, organic) to meet all your desires.

Immunity and natural defenses: goji berries and pomegranate

To strengthen your immune system, this time rely on goji berries, full of vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants. They help support the immune system and fight against oxidative stress. Pomegranate, for its part, is known for its richness in antioxidants and vitamins, contributing to heart health and the prevention of chronic diseases. These two superfruits can be purchased in dried, juice or powder form.

Sleep and stress management: maca

Originally from Peru, maca is a root known for its effects on hormonal balance and stress management. It promotes restful sleep and can accompany periods of overwork or nervous fatigue. Available in tablets or powder, you can easily integrate it into a hot drink or an evening smoothie.

Superfoods obviously do not replace a varied diet, but they can provide a real benefit to your general fitness, your immunity or your digestion.