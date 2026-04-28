The fall of Grindr: how the app became a victim of its own profitability

If Grindr is not yet dead, the dating network for LGBTQ or bicurious men is only a shadow of its former self. Regular users of the application have been complaining about it for several years: free version almost unusable, increase in prices and advertising inserts, we are a long way today from the platform of the beginnings. The application, created in 2009 to offer simple and direct meetings, has today placed profitability above everything else.

Since its IPO in 2022, Grindr has had to deal with market pressure. Profitability now takes precedence over customer experience and many users mention the“enshittification” of the platform, in other words its “merdification”, a slow deterioration of a service for the benefit of monetization.

A deep problem

According to Vox, the problem is no longer just technical but has also become cultural. Grindr had an almost community function by allowing gay people to meet, including in countries hostile to LGBTQ people or in isolated regions. Today, some users are turning to new, more direct platforms.

The media cites, for example, Sniffies, which is more openly focused on direct and sexual encounters. At the same time, the advent of social networks – Instagram, X or Telegram – offers alternative areas of queer sociability. The digital ecosystem has fragmented and Grindr is no longer the single gateway to the community.

However, the application retains a basic strength: its community of users is massive and global. Outside of big cities, or for people who are questioning their sexuality and want to explore a little, Grindr often remains the first choice, like Tinder. Its historical role continues to count and its fifteen years of domination in the field make it untouchable.

The management of Grindr has nevertheless felt the wind turning and is trying to redefine its image. The platform increasingly presents itself as a “gay digital neighborhood”, an expanded social space rather than a simple dating application.