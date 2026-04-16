The twenty-three cinema marathons to do at least once in your life

Recently on the podcast Anaïs answers youI was asked the following question: “If you could organize movie marathons based on themes, genres or franchises, what would you choose?”

So for all those who are looking for ways to spend their evenings on the couch at the moment, and don’t particularly want to binge Bridgerton, Harry Potter Or The Lord of the Ringshere are some recommendations for marathons, ordered by sagas, filmmakers, performers or specific themes.

Twilighthon

Think what you want. For all the scorn the glittering vampire franchise has garnered, it remains the most entertaining young adult saga of the 2010s. Star-crossed romance, magical baseball games, laughable puritanism and body horror: you’ll really find it all in Twilight. And even if the sequel is a little more uneven, its first part, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, is a very good film at first glance.

“Magic Mike”-thon

This triptych around a group of male strippers certainly offers some rather titillating dance numbers, but also and above all a fascinating portrait of America’s “working class” post-subprime crisis. A true piece of cinema, worn by none other than Steven Soderbergh.

“Mission: Impossible”-thon

Tested and approved: if you want to boost your levels of dopamine, adrenaline, serotonin, in short all those things, the best remedy is to spend all your evenings with Ethan Hunt. Once you’ve caught your breath, you can even check our rankings and tell us if we’re wrong.

Final girl-thon

If you’re not averse to horror films, why not revisit the best heroines and survivors the genre has to offer?

Alien ;

; Texas Chainsaw Massacre ;

; Halloween ;

; Scream ;

; The Descent ;

; Revenge ;

; Without a sound ;

; You’re next.

“Dangerous Liaisons”-thon

Sometimes, a marathon is also an opportunity to observe how the same literary work could be adapted cinematographically. An example with these three versions, as different as they are excellent, of the story imagined by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos:

Dangerous Liaisons 1960 by Roger Vadim, with Jeanne Moreau in the role of Madame de Merteuil;

by Roger Vadim, with Jeanne Moreau in the role of Madame de Merteuil; Dangerous connections by Stephen Frears, with John Malkovich and Glenn Close at the top;

by Stephen Frears, with John Malkovich and Glenn Close at the top; And finally the cult teen movie from the 1990s, Sex intentionswith Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair.

Anti-Saint Valenthon

Are you single? Are you fed up with this unbearable love propaganda and marshmallow marketing that invades supermarkets and your mailbox before Valentine’s Day? Here is a counterprogramming proposal:

The Lobster ;

; Imaginary Loves ;

; Pearl ;

; Midsommar ;

; Wedding nightmare ;

; The Ex Club ;

; and we end in apotheosis with Gone Girl.

Dario Argenthon

To discover the dark and visually sublime universe of the master of the Italian horror thriller, we recommend his three best:

The chills of anxiety ;

; Terror at the opera ;

; Suspiria.

Frederic Wisemanthon

To recalibrate your overstimulated brain, or even slow down your attention disorder in the making, immerse yourself in the filmography of this documentarian known for his patient and immersive works on institutions and public services, without interviews or voice-over commentary.

Tarantinothon

An unstoppable cinematic marathon, both entertaining and artistically enriching. The only problem is that it lacks a bit of Paul Dano.

Richard Linklathon

The feel good is guaranteed with this sequence of the greatest hits of the Texan director, known for his vibe films and his sweet dramas (nothing prevents you from watching his entire filmography, obviously, but it will take you a little more time):

Slacker ;

; Rebel generation ;

; Before Sunrise ;

; Rock Academy ;

; Before Sunset ;

; Bernie ;

; Before Midnight ;

; Boyhood ;

; Everybody wants something ;

; Apollo 10 1/2 ;

; Hitman ;

; New wave.

Justine Triethon

Because there is more than just excellent Anatomy of a fallin life. If you liked Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or, take a look at the rest of her impeccable filmography, in which you will come across many familiar faces, and many absolutely brilliant antiheroines.

Andrea Arnold-thon

Did you know? Before the adaptation of Wuthering Heights by Emerald Fennell, there was also that of Andrea Arnold, the only one to have cast a black actor to play Heathcliff, whose skin color is described as “dark” in Emily Brontë’s novel. But Andrea Arnold is quite simply one of the greatest living directors, who is particularly interested in the exploration of femininity. You can’t go wrong with her – even when she’s making a documentary about dairy cows.

Dysthonpia

To meditate on the state of our planet and our society, what could be better than a little tour of the best dystopias in cinema? Start with the very beautiful and old-fashioned Fahrenheit 451 by François Truffaut (1966). Continue with Planet of the Apes from 1968, with Charlton Heston, then Green sunthe 1973 classic, still with Charlton Heston. As a little digestive, Looper by Rian Johnson with Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Then go back with Blade Runner by Ridley Scott and Blade Runner 2049 by Denis Villeneuve.

Isabelle Hupperthon

If you have time, you can also revisit the history of contemporary cinema with one of the greatest French actresses, with a filmography as exciting as it is eclectic.

Philip Seymour Hoffman-thon

Another captivating actor, whose projects range from Magnolia has Mission: Impossible 3 passing through Hunger Games. And in each of them, he radiates charisma.

Ryan Gosling-thon

For those who doubt the versatility of the Canadian actor, we advise you to dig a little deeper into his filmography. Between romcoms (Never forget, The Fall Guy, Crazy Stupid Love), comedies (The Nice Guys, The Big Short), and indie dramas (Blue Valentine, Half Nelson, Song to Song, A bride like no other), Ryan Gosling’s talent extends far beyond his roles in Drive And barbie.

Michael B. Jordan-thon

Before the Oscars, where the excellent actor has just won a nomination for his role in Sinnersit’s a good time to (re)discover it in Fruitvale Station, Creed or even The Way of Justice.

Kristen Stewarthon

Of Panic Room has Spencerpassing through The Runaways Or Personal Shopperthe actress and director was able to prove that she was much more than the sulky teenager from Twilight. One of the most fascinating and vital faces of contemporary independent cinema.

Maratrain

You know what’s really fun? Movies that take place on a train. This setting, which can be by turns claustrophobic and poetic, provides a captivating constraint for the filmmakers who encounter it. And from thriller to horror, drama or comedy, the possibilities are endless.

Unstoppable ;

; Source Code ;

; Snowpiercer ;

; Last train to Busan ;

; High Speed ​​Trap ;

; On board the Darjeeling Limited ;

; Bullet Train ;

; Compartment No. 6.

Sports-thon films

Certainly, the sagas Rocky And Creed are essential for a good movie marathon, but why not expand your sports selection with other equally enjoyable classics:

Rasta Rocket ;

; Space Jam ;

; An extraordinary team ;

; Play it like Beckham ;

; The Strategist ;

; Challengers ;

; F1.

Palmathon

No, we don’t want to talk about the Palmashow here, although, why not… For the most motivated, there is also the possibility of watching all the Palmes d’Or in history (we advise you to start in 1949 with The Third Man by Carol Reed, even if the golden award we know today was not created until 1955). It’s a bit long, but invaluable for building a solid cinematic culture. And above all, it allows you to travel, the Cannes Festival having rewarded the best of cinema from around the world.

Oscarthon

Finally, in preparation for the Oscars ceremony which will take place on the night of March 15, you can always try to string together all the Best Picture Oscars. Or alternatively, all the Oscars for best original screenplay, since it is often in this category that we find the most interesting projects of the year.