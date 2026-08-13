Vocation(s), the podcast that invites you to take a break

At the time of doomscrolling endless and our daily lives saturated with information, each more anxiety-provoking than the last, a new podcast suggests we stop for a few minutes and listen to those who choose to act. Launched in May, Vocation(s) highlights life trajectories marked by a turning point, a pivotal moment, which transforms an individual journey into commitment for others.

In each episode, Vocation(s) attempts to understand how the desire to get involved is born: volunteering, community action, professional choices… The guests tell frankly what made them switch. An encounter, an injustice, a personal shock or a progressive awareness, so many triggers which open the way to a life oriented towards the collective.

More than a series of testimonies, Vocation(s) is part of an assertive editorial approach which intends to inject positive stories into our streams of distressing news, without falling into angelism. This is not a question of watering down reality, but rather of showing that at the heart of contemporary crises, women and men have been able to invent concrete responses. Going against information fatigue and the feeling of powerlessness, this podcast offers another way of reading the world, that of commitment as a driver of transformation.

This editorial project is supported by the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation, committed since 1987 alongside those who work for the common good. Through its actions, it has supported more than 2,000 projects in France, in areas as varied as solidarity, research and culture. By becoming a partner of this first season, the Foundation is extending its commitment to giving visibility to meaningful initiatives and encouraging positive dynamics, whatever they may be.

In a media landscape often dominated by urgency and conflict, Vocation(s) takes the side of long-term and listening. A space in which you will take the time to discover these life journeys and these impulses of altruism to, who knows, perhaps one day inspire yourself.