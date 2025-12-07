What happens to your body if you decide to eat only meat, and nothing but meat?

The carnivore diet is popular on social networks. On TikTok and Instagram, odes to meat are multiplying: on the plates, not a salad leaf, not a green bean, only barbecue. The promise? Express weight loss, clear skin, less bloating, even the “cure” of autoimmune diseases – attractive claims, but still not confirmed by science, summarizes National Geographic.

Exit all plants, only meat, eggs and dairy products remain. The strictest followers even limit themselves only to beef. Some justify this choice by a return to an “ancestral” way of life inspired by prehistoric hunters, a very simplistic historical shortcut: industrial breeding and globalized supply chains no longer have anything to do with mammoth hunting. Not to mention their environmental impact: according to the UN, food represents a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, with meat being the largest contributor.

For sociologists like Richard Twine, the craze for meat is also a political gesture. Eating “all meat” is often seen as an act of resistance against ecological injunctions and public health recommendations.

Physiologically, this diet would have multiple advantages, particularly in terms of digestion: less gas, less bloating, a slimmer waist. But this supposed improvement often has less to do with the absence of vegetables than with the elimination of fermentable fibers – particularly foods high in FODMAPs, which can trigger these symptoms in sensitive people. In the short term, eliminating carbohydrates can promote rapid weight loss… but above all transient.

Major health risks

Problem: banning fiber over the long term weakens the bacterial diversity of the microbiota and reduces digestive tolerance to plants. “If we reintroduce plants after months of elimination, the digestive system can react violently”underlines nutritionist Emily Prpa. However, fiber is not limited to intestinal comfort: it protects the heart, reduces the risk of cancer, helps regulate blood sugar and supports cognitive health.

By eliminating fruits, vegetables and cereals, the body also deprives itself of vitamins, antioxidants and plant phytonutrients, all essential anti-inflammatory molecules. Conversely, overloading animal proteins puts strain on the liver and kidneys, increasing the risk of stones and long-term damage. The effects on the brain are also underestimated: “Diets high in fiber, such as the Mediterranean diet, reduce the risk of depression and protect brain function”recalls Emily Prpa.

The heart suffers doubly: red and processed meats are saturated with fat and synonymous with an increase in “bad” cholesterol. Without fiber to capture this excess and eliminate it, cardiovascular risk increases. A large study carried out on 180,000 people shows that high consumption of red meat is associated with a 20% increase in the risk of cardiovascular diseases and more than double the mortality linked to stroke.

Despite these warning signs, the carnivore diet continues to appeal. The reason? Its simplicity. For those who struggle with persistent digestive disorders or intolerances, cutting out food groups can provide a sense of control and symptomatic respite. Some people, by switching from an ultra-processed diet to a high-protein diet, feel better in the first weeks. But the honeymoon effect hides an uncertain trajectory.

“We cannot replace plant diversity with animal exclusivity indefinitely without paying a high price for our future health”concludes Emily Prpa.