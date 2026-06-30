Why did Tyrannosaurus have such small arms? A study offers a fascinating answer

How could a predator as terrifying as Tyrannosaurus rexbetter known as Tyrannosaurus or T-Rex, measuring more than twelve meters long, could he have ended up with arms barely larger than those of a human being? What evolutionary joke was he the victim of? For decades, scientists have sought to understand this apparent manufacturing defect, and they may finally have found the answer.

A study published in May 2026 and relayed in the scientific journal New Scientist reveals that everything could start from the skull of this dinosaur, among the best known. The more powerful the jaws of these monsters of the past became to crush their prey, the more their arms became obsolete: a strategic choice of evolution, which would have been repeated several times throughout Earth’s history.

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To reach this conclusion, researcher Charlie Scherer and his team from University College London compiled morphological data from 85 species of theropods, this group of predominantly carnivorous bipedal dinosaurs. By measuring skull strength, bite force and limb length, scientists discovered a perfect correlation.

As soon as a species developed an ultra-robust and rigid skull, its arms began to shrink, generation after generation. This phenomenon is not specific to the T-Rex: the study demonstrates that at least five large families of predatory dinosaurs followed exactly this same trajectory completely independently.

A logical choice, but not universal

This transformation would coincide with a radical menu change. At the time, the prey of large carnivores was becoming increasingly massive and difficult to control. To bring them down, the predators bet everything on their heads, and in particular the jaws, transformed into a real hydraulic press.

So why bother with big arms? It’s a simple matter of saving energy: “Nature doesn’t like to have everything at once”explains Charlie Scherer nicely. Developing and maintaining both disproportionate cranial musculature and long, powerful arms would have been an energy drain for these animals.

This great evolutionary barter was not, however, adopted by all the giants of the time; that is the beauty of biodiversity. Other formidable predators, such as those from the megaraptorians group or the spinosaurs, took the opposite path. They retained relatively thin, elongated skulls, but coupled them with long arms armed with impressive claws for catching prey.

The very small arms of the T-Rex were, however, filled with muscles and paleontologists are still wondering about their exact function: weight compensation, help in getting up in the event of a fall or amorous display? “Yes, tyrannosaurs had small vestigial arms, but that doesn’t mean they were completely useless”concludes Andre Rowe, researcher at the University of Bristol.