Why is girls’ discomfort greater than that of boys during adolescence?

In recent years, there has been a worrying increase in mental health problems among young people. However, an essential aspect often goes unnoticed: this psychological crisis does not affect adolescent boys and girls in the same way.

In our recent studies on sleep, anxiety, depression, quality of life and risk of eating disorders, we analyzed data from more than 10,000 Spanish adolescents aged 11 to 19. The results are unequivocal: not only does the emotional gap between girls and boys exist, but it manifests itself early and intensifies with age.

The gap appears at puberty

The difference between the sexes is not innate. It appears with the hormonal and social changes of puberty. Initially, girls and boys display similar emotional well-being. However, from around age 14 in girls, when puberty is in full swing and physical and hormonal changes accelerate, trajectories begin to diverge. From that point on, the girls slept less well, showed more anxiety and reported more depressive symptoms.

For many, adolescence becomes a more emotionally intense time. Many young girls describe a feeling of emptiness, identity confusion and greater difficulty understanding or regulating their emotions. It is not simply a matter of temporary discomfort: at this stage, the emotional balance becomes fragile and the stress response amplifies.

A diminishing sense of autonomy and control

This phase is also accompanied by a notable change in the perception of their autonomy. Some adolescent girls express the feeling of having less control over their time, their body or their decisions. While for many boys, maturity means independence, for girls it comes with increased pressure, higher expectations and heavier demands on themselves.

Self-esteem drops significantly, while the relationship with the body becomes more critical. Concerns about weight, appearance or constant self-evaluation multiply, increasing the risk of eating disorders. At the same time, many adolescent girls report feeling more tired, with less energy and declining physical fitness compared to the period before puberty.

This pattern is consistent with the international findings of the World Health Organization (WHO) report, which highlights a more marked deterioration in women’s psychological well-being from puberty onwards, as well as increased emotional sensitivity during this period.

It is not the environment that changes, but the perception of oneself

A key point emerges: the social sphere does not explain this gap. Family, school and friendship relationships evolve in a similar way in both sexes. The data did not reveal significant differences in social support, friendships, or experiences of bullying.

The emotional gap therefore does not come from a more hostile environment for girls. It emerges from within: in the way they feel, perceive themselves and assess the control they exercise over their lives. It is an intimate imbalance, rather than a social one.

Hormones and aesthetic pressure

Why this discrepancy? The explanation is complex and multifactorial. Female puberty occurs earlier and is accompanied by more intense hormonal changes that impact sleep, mood and stress management. But these transformations, natural and common to both sexes, constitute neither the sole cause nor the solution. The difference lies in the way in which they are experienced and interpreted in a social environment saturated with expectations around the female body.

Added to this is a contemporary context dominated by aesthetic pressure, permanent exposure to social networks and the injunction to “be perfect” on all levels. The latest available studies establish a link between these dynamics and the increase in emotional discomfort among young girls. Puberty thus becomes a particularly demanding biological and cultural period for them.

A gap that persists into adulthood

This pattern does not disappear over the years. Data from our research group and scientific work on the adult population show that women continue to have poorer sleep quality, higher levels of anxiety and depression, and greater body dissatisfaction than men. The emotional gap that opens at puberty does not spontaneously close over time.

Sport, a protective factor

Our data show that physical activity, particularly competitive sport, is associated with better sleep, greater life satisfaction and less emotional discomfort, in both boys and girls. When sports practice is equivalent, the benefits are also equivalent: sport protects in the same way.

However, the gap in well-being between girls and boys remains. Not because sport would be less effective for them, but because adolescent girls exercise less overall and participate less in sports competitions, as confirmed by our study and other previous work.

Sport alone cannot compensate for the social factors that weigh more heavily on adolescent girls. On the other hand, encouraging their participation, particularly at competitive levels, helps reduce the gap by giving them access to the same benefits as boys.

Other levers to reduce the gap

The good news is that other strategies also help to reduce this emotional gap. Studies show that the most effective interventions are those that strengthen the relationship with the body, reduce social comparison and improve self-esteem.

School programs focused on education about body image and self-perception have been shown to reduce the risk of eating disorders and improve the emotional well-being of adolescent girls.

Initiatives aimed at teaching critical use of social networks and identifying messages harmful to self-image are also proving effective in limiting aesthetic and digital pressure.

Finally, emotional regulation and mindfulness strategies, focused on learning to manage stress, quiet the mind, and connect with the present, have been associated with improved psychological well-being and decreased anxiety levels in adolescent girls.

It’s not just their responsibility

But not everything depends on them. Research also shows that context plays a key role. Families who listen, validate emotions, and encourage autonomy protect their daughters’ mental health. When schools teach universal social-emotional skills, such as recognizing emotions, resolving conflicts, or building self-esteem, symptoms of anxiety and depression due to adolescence decrease.

And the media and social networks have a huge responsibility: the way they represent bodies and success directly influences the way young girls perceive themselves. In addition, public policies that frame messages related to body and image, while promoting inclusive educational and sporting environments, contribute to reducing aesthetic pressure and improving the well-being of adolescent girls.

A critical time (and opportunity)

Adolescence is a decisive stage. By supporting girls at this key moment, by strengthening their autonomy, their self-esteem and their relationship with their body and their emotions, we are laying the foundations for lasting well-being.

It’s not about asking them to be strong. It’s about creating environments that don’t weaken them. Investing in adolescent mental health today means building a fairer and more balanced society tomorrow.