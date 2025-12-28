Why lack of coffee can cause very violent migraines

How long has it been since you went an entire day without consuming coffee? For many of us, it’s impossible to say as caffeine is such a part of our daily lives. But when you suddenly reduce or stop your consumption, a very particular pain can appear: a headache linked to caffeine withdrawal, reports the online media Live Science. According to specialists, these migraines can be intense and sometimes incapacitating, to the point of discouraging those who wish to end their coffee addiction.

The International Classification of Headache Disorders estimates that withdrawal can occur after two weeks of daily consumption of more than two cups of coffee (approximately 200 mg of caffeine). Symptoms often appear within 24 hours of stopping and generally disappear in less than a week, unless you opt for a new cup which immediately silences the pain… but resets the counters to zero.

The most common explanation is the role of caffeine on blood vessels. Naturally, this substance constricts the vessels, which can help relieve some headaches. But when consumption stops, these vessels dilate, causing greater blood flow and therefore… pain. A real phenomenon, but which is not enough to explain everything, experts qualify.

The effect of adenosine

Another track plays out in our nervous system. Caffeine works by blocking adenosine receptors, a molecule that slows brain activity and promotes rest. Deprived of caffeine, these receptors are suddenly saturated by accumulated adenosine, resulting in a feeling of fatigue and headaches. It is also for this reason that caffeine is included in the composition of certain painkillers, even increasing the effectiveness of molecules such as ibuprofen or paracetamol.

Withdrawal headaches don’t just affect those who consciously decide to give up coffee. They also appear in a medical context, for example during hospitalization during which the patient must stop all consumption, or even during a fast, as may be the case during Ramadan. In these situations, the lack of caffeine is felt suddenly and particularly painfully.

To avoid these disappointments, doctors recommend not stopping suddenly. Reducing the dose gradually, for example 25 to 50 mg less caffeine per day (a quarter to a half cup), could allow the body to adapt without shock. Alternating with tea or other less caffeinated drinks can also help. And if the headaches persist for more than a week, it is advisable to consult, because the pain could then have another origin.