Becoming a parent profoundly changes the brain, even when the child is adopted

We often talk about the harmful effects of “mom brain”a post-partum brain totally out of phase, between forgetfulness, fatigue and mental fog. This is what journalist Hannah Howard talks about for National Geographic, remembering the grueling, almost unreal rhythm of breastfeeding: every three hours, day and night, the infant demands attention and care, and the parent(s) must comply. But beyond physical fatigue, it is above all the mental load which marks young parents, the feeling that each moment, each thought, is reorganized around the constant needs of the child.

Today, this “mom brain” is re-evaluated by scientific research. More and more studies suggest that brain changes linked to parenthood are not limited to pregnancy and also affect fathers, adoptive parents and primary caregivers.

In other words, it’s not just the biology of pregnancy that changes the brain, but the very act of caring. Functions related to vigilance, empathy, attention and social understanding can evolve in response to repeated demands of the caring (care activity).

Work carried out in particular by neuroscientist Elseline Hoekzema has shown that pregnancy is accompanied by structural changes in certain areas of the brain, in particular those involved in social interactions and understanding others. Far from reflecting a decline, these modifications seem to correspond to a functional specialization, making it possible to better respond to infant signals.

Emotion and motivation

This idea challenges a widespread interpretation, according to which the reduction of gray matter necessarily means a loss of abilities. As in adolescence, the brain could reorganize itself to become more efficient in certain tasks, in this case those related to parenting.

Research also shows that fathers experience brain changes, although these differ from changes specific to biological mothers. After a few months, their brain reacts more to the baby’s cries and mobilizes regions linked to emotion and motivation. These changes seem all the more marked as the involvement in care is important.

More broadly, scientists argue that the parental brain is extremely plastic. It can be shaped as much by hormones as by repeated experience: nourishing, comforting, monitoring, anticipating, protecting. This continuous process gradually adjusts the neural circuits according to the responsibilities assumed.

Finally, the social and organizational dimension of this care plays a central role. The mental load – anticipating needs, managing daily constraints, remaining constantly attentive – also contributes to reshaping attention and priorities. While these adaptations can sometimes be accompanied by stress or anxiety, above all they reflect a fundamental characteristic of human beings: their deep interdependence and their ability to adjust to the needs of others.