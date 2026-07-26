How a Gallic Centurion Executed by the Romans Became a Queer Icon

Born in Gaul and involved in the legion, Sébastien is a holy Christian martyr from the 3rd century, who over time became an unexpected but essential figure in queer culture. Far beyond his religious role, this centurion executed for his faith has established himself as a lasting source of inspiration for generations of artists and thinkers, from Oscar Wilde to Keith Haring. The BBC returns to this strange trajectory.

Often associated with female celebrities, the concept of “gay icon” may seem reductive. However, in the case of Saint Sebastian, it takes on a very particular artistic, symbolic and subversive dimension. His representation in art history has made him much more than a simple religious figure.

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According to tradition, Sebastian was executed under Emperor Diocletian for defending Christianity and performing several miracles. But it is above all the episode during which the young man is tied up and pierced with arrows which has left its mark on the imagination. This violent scene, abundantly represented in art, has become central to his posterity.

From the Renaissance onwards, artists like Botticelli, El Greco and Guido Reni represented him as a young man with idealized beauty, in postures that were both vulnerable and sensual. In a context where homosexuality is repressed, these works offer an indirect space of expression for male desire.

Identity and forbidden desire

The arrows which pierce his body have often been interpreted as symbols charged with an erotic dimension – associated with the representation of a young, graceful and exposed body, they participate in a homoerotic reading which has gradually established itself in the history of art.

In the 19th century, Saint Sebastian became a coded reference in certain intellectual circles. Figures like Oscar Wilde or the writer Marc-André Raffalovich identify with him, using his image as a discreet means of expressing an identity or a forbidden desire.

Beyond pure aesthetics, its story resonates deeply with experiences of exclusion, whether linked to sexuality or not. Persecuted for what he is, forced to hide his faith before being condemned, Sébastien embodies a form of suffering and marginalization which finds a particular echo in certain queer stories.

In the 20th century, this queer dimension came to light, fully claimed by many artists. The movie Sebastiane by Derek Jarman, in 1976, for example, offers an openly homoerotic reading of his figure. Later, during the HIV/AIDS epidemic, contemporary artists reinvested his image, making him a figure of resilience in the face of illness and stigma, as Keith Haring did in 1984.