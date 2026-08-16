Satellite images of secret Chinese base reveal new kind of giant stealth drones

New satellite images, revealed by the site The War Zone, demonstrate the scale of Chinese efforts in the field of high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) stealth drones. At a secret test base near Malan, two large unmanned aircraft were observed simultaneously outside their hangars, a first indicating a notable increase in testing activities.

These devices, initially identified last year thanks to Planet Labs archives, are now visible in the main areas of the base. An image dated March 26, 2026 (see tweet below) clearly shows the two drones deployed, suggesting that they have reached an advanced stage of development and are actively being tested in operational conditions.

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The larger of the two aircraft, unofficially nicknamed “WZ-X” or “Malan’s monster”, is distinguished by an impressive wingspan of around 53 meters, comparable to that of the American B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. Positioned near the main runway, this aircraft remains shrouded in mystery, both regarding its manufacturer and its official designation.

The second drone, slightly smaller but just as intriguing, presents a so-called “shaped” configuration.cranked kite» or broken kite. With an estimated wingspan of 42 meters, it would appear heavier and potentially designed to operate at lower altitudes than its counterpart. Analysts believe it could be optimized for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, while retaining a long-range strike capability.

China’s massive stealth flying wings spotted together at secretive test base. The WZ-X (wingspan ~52) and GJ-X (wingspan ~42) have a similar size to the B-2. It indicates that the H-20 won’t be a subsonic flying wing and will feature a supersonic design.https://t.co/G5O7qS8hio pic.twitter.com/aU6tE0inOv — Fay (@FaySue6) May 2, 2026

Both aircraft have reportedly already conducted several flights in recent months, reinforcing the idea that China is rapidly accelerating its advanced drone programs. Their simultaneous presence on the tarmac underlines a phase of intensive testing, probably linked to the evaluation of their performance in real conditions.

Ambitions assumed in broad daylight

In addition to these two major platforms, the images also reveal the presence of a “hunter” type stealth drone as well as a Xi’an Y-20 transport plane. This mix of devices highlights the diversity of experiments carried out on this base, which seems designed to accommodate several programs simultaneously, always under high security.

In recent years, Beijing has been increasing the number of collaborative combat drone concepts, comparable to the American Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) initiative. A military parade in 2025 marked a milestone in publicly outlining these ambitions, and since then testing of certain configurations appears to have intensified significantly.

Among these projects, that of the “hunter” type drone attracts particular attention. Comparable in size to a light to medium combat aircraft, it has an architecture close to that of the future sixth-generation Chinese manned fighter. Satellite images show that this model is regularly tested at Malan, suggesting that it is a priority in China’s aeronautical development.

The base itself appears to be a nerve center for military innovation, where experimental drones and large-scale exercises incorporating manned aircraft coexist. Earlier photos show dozens of drones deployed simultaneously, illustrating China’s desire to develop coordinated capabilities across different platforms.

This increase in power comes in a context of increased technological competition with the United States, particularly after the appearance of images of the American RQ-180 stealth drone. If the impressive appearance of these new Chinese drones does not guarantee their effectiveness in real combat, it nevertheless confirms a clear strategy: invest massively in stealthy, autonomous platforms capable of operating over very long distances.