Bitcoin ghost billionaire: who is behind the awakening of two wallets forgotten since 2011?

In 2011, an anonymous investor bought 20,000 bitcoins for just under $16,000 (approximately 13,650 euros). At the time, each unit was worth approximately 78 cents. For more than fourteen years, these bitcoins remained frozen, asleep in two digital wallets, without any activity. They have just been reactivated by their owner, who possibly did the deal of the century, analyzes the Futurism site.

At the start of 2025, these wallets suddenly woke up: the value of the cryptocurrencies they contain exploded, reaching today more than 2 billion dollars (1.7 billion euros). An increase of more than 13 million percent, a real jackpot that would make even the most skeptical of Bitcoin investors (or those who have lost their USB stick in a landfill) green with envy.

This unexpected resurrection raises many questions. Had the mysterious owner of these wallets forgotten their existence? For now, he (or she) has only transferred his bitcoins to new wallets, without selling them. This simple movement intrigues observers, who see it as much a security measure as a possible prelude to a future conversion into traditional currency.

HODL!

This phenomenon is not isolated. Several thousand bitcoins, mined more than seven years ago, were moved during the first months of 2025, a sign that some historical holders are starting to consider exiting their reserves. This trend could reflect a change in sentiment towards cryptocurrencies, influenced by macroeconomic developments, anticipations of price developments or even the liquidity needs of certain institutions.

However, the fact that these bitcoins have remained intact for so long testifies to extraordinary discipline. The philosophy of “HODL”acronym for “Hold On for Dear Life”consists of keeping your cryptocurrencies despite brutal market fluctuations. This strategy, adopted by early miners and investors, has sometimes been mocked, but it has paid off: it takes exceptional self-control to resist the temptation to sell throughout bull and bear cycles. The instability of the crypto environment since Donald Trump’s return to power could also encourage some portfolios to sell.

If the holder of these two portfolios decided to sell part of their fortune, they could potentially move the market, although it is unlikely that they would opt for a massive liquidation which would risk causing prices to fall. A gradual and considered sale on his part seems more plausible.

Beyond the simple financial exploit, this awakening of a large crypto fortune shows that, despite their volatility, certain investors were able to maintain confidence, transforming a risky bet in 2011 into a monumental success fourteen years later. It remains to be seen whether this legendary holder will choose to remain faithful to his strategy or whether he will finally give in to the call of cold hard cash.