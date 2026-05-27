Breastfeeding: what are the consequences of the mother’s diet on the future health of her baby?

We know that breast milk is the ideal food for newborns thanks to the subtle balance of its components: it contains micro and macronutrients, immune and growth factors, as well as hormones essential for the proper development of infants at each stage of their growth.

However, recent studies reveal something much deeper: milk not only nourishes, it also passes on a living ecosystem to the baby. It contains bacteria, metabolites and bioactive compounds that can shape the health of the newborn from the first days of life. These discoveries could transform our understanding of modern pediatrics.

Milk is not sterile: it is biologically active

A little over a decade ago, according to the prevailing idea, breast milk was considered a sterile food; any bacterial presence was considered contamination. However, large-scale sequencing studies conducted on milk samples from various species have demonstrated that milk contains complex microbial communities. Among these, we can cite bacteria belonging to the genera Bifidobacterium sp., Lactobacillus sp. And Streptococcus sp.which are closely linked to healthy colonization of the neonatal intestine.

This bacterial transfer occurs at a critical time, when the development of the newborn’s immune system depends largely on the immune modulation provided by breast milk. This microbiota provided by the mother plays an important role in the maturation of the intestinal barrier, the regulation of inflammation and the metabolic programming of the newborn. In other words, breast milk not only provides calories: it also contributes to the development of the immune system.

A biological dialogue between the intestine and the breast

Recent data highlights a fascinating phenomenon, which scientists have dubbed the “entero-mammary pathway.” Thanks to this mechanism, certain bacteria present in the maternal intestine would be able to migrate to the mammary gland, where immune cells would play the role of transporters.

If this were to be fully confirmed – the results obtained in animal models and human studies increasingly support this hypothesis – it would mean that the maternal intestinal microbiome would be capable of directly influencing that present in breast milk. And this raises an inevitable question: what role does maternal diet actually play?

Food, modulator of the baby’s first ecosystem

There is no doubt that the composition of the gut microbiome is closely linked to diet. Several studies have demonstrated that a diet rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables and legumes promotes greater microbial diversity and the production of short-chain fatty acids. These promote intestinal permeability and have anti-inflammatory effects.

Conversely, diets high in refined sugars or fats are associated with lower bacterial diversity, a reduced presence of beneficial bacteria, or an increase in pathogenic bacteria. This leads to an imbalance in the production of metabolites, which favors the development of inflammation and metabolic complications.

Some scientific studies indicate a correlation between the quality of the mother’s diet and the bacterial composition of milk, as well as with the presence of certain lipid and immunomodulatory metabolites. It has also been established that the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can influence the inflammatory profile and, possibly, the microbial community transmitted to the infant.

Long-term effects

Currently, there are no clinical recommendations based on the milk microbiome yet. However, scientific consensus tends to indicate that maternal diet can have effects that go beyond nutritional aspects, because it could also modulate the baby’s first intestinal ecosystem and influence its development and health throughout its life. Specifically, early intestinal colonization may impact later risk of allergies, obesity, metabolic diseases, and even neurobehavioral disorders.

Longitudinal studies (conducted over time) suggest that the first months of life constitute a critical period of biological programming. This does not mean that breastfeeding is the only determining factor: other factors such as type of delivery, use of antibiotics, family environment and social determinants of health also have a decisive influence. However, this implies that we are facing an aspect of breastfeeding that, until now, has been clearly underestimated.

From scientific data to public policies

Modern pediatrics, which traditionally focused only on aspects such as nutrition and growth, are beginning to incorporate an ecological perspective. According to this approach, the baby is no longer an isolated organism: it must now be considered as a metaorganism which coexists with billions of microorganisms. There is a two-way dialogue between the newborn and the microbiota thanks to the production of specific molecules which have an impact on its development and on whether the baby is healthy or develops an illness. And this mechanism is only just beginning to be elucidated.

These new data on the composition of the microbiota in breast milk should not become a new source of pressure on mothers: not everyone can breastfeed and not everyone has access to a balanced diet. If science confirms that the nutritional quality of the mother directly influences the microbial colonization of the newborn, the answer cannot be an individual responsibility. It must instead translate into policies facilitating access for women of childbearing age to a healthy diet, as well as support for breastfeeding and work environments compatible with motherhood.

Without a doubt, investing in maternal health also means investing in child health. And now we know that this investment must also take into account the mother’s diet. The invisible – that is to say bacteria, metabolites and the interaction between food and the microbiome – could well redefine the medicine of tomorrow.