Cadmium and diet: how to nourish ourselves without constant anxiety?

Since 2019, the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) has been warning about the overexposure of French people to cadmium. This carcinogenic metal, which can also cause kidney damage, reproductive disorders and many other pathologies, is naturally present in the air, water and soil. But its concentration is greatly increased in the environment and food due to phosphate fertilizers spread on agricultural land.

According to a report published on March 25 by Anses, the soil is persistently polluted and the French population ingests small quantities daily. Organic farming would not be spared either. Although studies contradict this assertion, this whole story seems like a dead end for current generations. Between fear, guilt and feelings of helplessness, it sometimes becomes difficult to continue eating without feeling like you are poisoning yourself.

Can we really ignore the foods in question?

The publication of the ANSES report gave rise to numerous media reports urging individuals to change their diet to limit the accumulation of cadmium in their body. The problem is that the list of affected products includes foods consumed daily by young and old: pasta, rice, bread, breakfast cereals, potatoes, commercially sold cakes, pastries, salty snacks, etc.

From now on, it is advisable to replace basic starchy foods as much as possible with legumes (lentils, chickpeas, broad beans, dried beans), wheat-free cereals or pseudo-cereals (quinoa, buckwheat, polenta), but also to avoid industrial biscuits, chocolate imported from Latin America and other delicacies.

“It’s absurdcomments Julie, 43 years old. All that we are recommended to avoid is what constitutes the basis of our daily meals. We can try to vary the foods a little more, but we don’t always have the time or the budget to do without starches and legumes, it doesn’t always suit everyone. For his part, Adam, 28, despairs at this kind of news: “Not a month goes by without someone revealing contamination with heavy metals, pesticides, PFAS, microplastics… We feel helpless and above all, it makes us wonder: what is being done collectively to make this change?”

Putting responsibility in the right place

ANSES is however clear: its very first recommendation does not consist of making individuals anxious to push them to adapt their diet, but of taking collective action on the sources of contamination, particularly agricultural soils. For several years, the health agency has recommended in particular reducing the maximum level of cadmium contained in fertilizers, without success.

“No matter how hard we try, we have the impression that it has become impossible to live healthily.” Naima, 37 years old

Laurence Muller is a doctor of pharmacy and naturopath. Since the cadmium scandal, she has received numerous testimonies from individuals concerned about the attitude to adopt regarding these recommendations. From his point of view, these revelations have the merit of producing a necessary shock to the public authorities.

“In recent decades, there have been numerous public health scandals that have pushed politicians to take these issues head on.recalls Laurence Muller. It’s unfortunate, but we are still in a very short-term system which focuses on treating problems once they have set in, when we need lasting prevention measures. Let’s hope that this new data pushes the government to act as quickly as possible to improve the situation in the long term.”

Do not aggravate the mental burden on mothers

Across society, women are still the majority of those who carry out the work of carethat is to say taking care of those around you or vulnerable people around you. They are also more concerned by environmental issues and invested in the fight against global warming.

So faced with these alerts, they are the first to stress and feel guilty. Naïma, 37, mother of two children, expresses her concern. “I realize that the meals I prepare for my children have exposed them to cadmium and it makes me sick. For years, I have tried to make everything at home, I devote a significant part of my budget to purchasing fresh and local products, I ban ultra-processed foods and, despite this, our diet is carcinogenic. No matter how hard we try, we have the impression that it has become impossible to live healthily.”

“Quitting smoking is the first step. Then diversify your diet. Variety is the best shield against the accumulation of cadmium in the body.” Laurence Muller, doctor of pharmacy and naturopath

Laurence Muller knows this problem well, which many of her clients report to her. “Women feel pressure to do well on all fronts and, when they are mothers, they are expected to protect their childrensupports the health professional. The problem with this type of scandal is that no one can really change the situation. It should remind us that if we were aware of everything that is potentially dangerous for us or our children, we would not be able to live peacefully. So we have to accept that we are already doing our best and that we are not omnipotent.”

Worrying is also bad for our health

Laurence Muller recommends adopting a few health reflexes: “Quitting smoking is the first step. Then diversify your diet. Not the same cereals every morning, not the same starchy foods every evening. Consume legumes regularly, avoid ultra-processed foods and try to alternate between rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, rye bread, chestnuts, etc. Variety is the best shield against the accumulation of cadmium in the body.”

Once these prescriptions have been made, it is clear that we remain powerless in the face of this state of affairs and that even if the laws were to change, our soils would remain loaded with cadmium for several decades. Also, for our expert, constantly thinking about everything that is harmful to us will not make us healthier, quite the contrary. “It’s true that we are evolving in an environment that is stressful on a political, environmental, social and technological level. But being in constant overcontrol and anxiety is also very bad for your health.adds Laurence Muller.

Chronic stress, which places our body in a permanent state of alert, poisons our nervous system, our sleep, but also our ability to enjoy the present moment, to connect with others. “The best health reflex is to eat everything, treat yourself, be active, spend time outdoors and be surrounded by people with whom you are relaxed and you feel understood. It is the balance between all these lifestyle habits that ensures longevity”advises Laurence Muller.

In short, varying your diet and avoiding hypervigilance appears to be an appropriate posture to evolve calmly and best preserve our health. “The example of the blue zones, those places in the world where citizens live the longest, offer a good example of what makes it possible to age in good health: unprocessed food, social bonds and confidence in the future.”