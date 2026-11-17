A bacteria isolated from kimchi It adhered in the laboratory to more than half of the polystyrene nanoplastics in a sample and, in mice, it doubled the amount of these particles detected in feces. The headline is tempting. The small print, essential: it involves a specific strain, a specific plastic and preliminary tests that have not been done on people.

What exactly the study found

The work examined a very limited question: can a lactic acid bacteria bind to nanoplastics and promote their release through feces? The protagonist is Leuconostoc mesenteroides CBA3656, a strain isolated from kimchi, the Korean fermented cabbage dish. And the material tested was polystyrene nanoplastics, not the enormous variety of polymers that circulate in the environment.

It is convenient to define the central concept. What the researchers observed is biosorption: the attachment of particles to the surface of the bacteria, like someone stuck to adhesive tape. The microorganism does not digest or destroy the plastic: it retains it in its external wall.

With that clear definition, the two main results are better understood. In a solution designed to mimic intestinal conditions, CBA3656 bound to 57% of the particles tested. A comparator strain, Latilactobacillus sakei CBA3608 barely reached 3% in the same type of assay. The difference is striking and suggests that the ability to trap nanoplastics is not general among lactic acid bacteria, but rather specific to this strain.

From the laboratory dish to the intestine of a mouse

The second experiment took a step towards the biological. The authors used mice germ-freethat is, animals raised without their own intestinal microbiota. This model allows us to observe a specific interaction more clearly, because there is no community of microbes competing or interfering. One group was administered the bacteria; Afterwards, both groups received nanoplastics, and it was measured how many appeared in the feces.

The fact: Mice given CBA3656 excreted more than twice as many nanoplastics as controls. It sounds like the bacteria “expels” the plastic. But here begins the interesting part, and the easiest to misunderstand.

Why “more plastic in feces” does not mean “less plastic in the body”

Finding more particles in the feces indicates that a greater fraction reached that exit point. What it doesn’t say, on its own, is what happened to everything else. And that is where caution lies.

When a particle does not appear in the feces, there are several possibilities: that it was not absorbed, that it remained in the intestine, that it crossed the intestinal barrier, that it accumulated in some tissue or, simply, that it remained below the detection limit of the method. Greater fecal recovery is compatible with lower body burden, but could also be explained by other mechanisms. The study did not measure the amount of nanoplastics retained in the organs, which would be the decisive test.

There is one more nuance about biosorption itself. The bacteria does not function as a net that captures plastics irreversibly. The binding depends on the size and charge of the particles, the proteins and salts in the medium, and the contact time. What happens to these bacteria-nanoplastic complexes throughout the entire digestion remains an experimental mystery: it is not confirmed what proportion remains bound during the entire transit.

A kimchi bacteria is not a kimchi dish

This is the leap that should not be taken. Isolating a strain in the laboratory and studying it under controlled conditions is not the same as eating the food it comes from. Between the Petri dish and the table there are several filters: fermentation, the matrix of the food itself, the acidity of the stomach, the amount ingested and the ability of the strain to survive and act in a real human intestine.

The study did not evaluate a commercial kimchi or a probiotic supplement, and did not show that consuming them replicates the effect. Nor did it test other polymers: the result refers to polystyrene, and does not allow extrapolation to polyethylene, polypropylene or polyethylene terephthalate, to name some of the most common plastics. The particles that reach the organism from the environment are usually mixtures of polymers, with altered sizes, shapes and surfaces, often coated with biological material. This complexity can change both the binding to the bacteria and its intestinal behavior.

Added to this is a detail of the model: mice without microbiota are useful for isolating a phenomenon, but they are far removed from the usual human situation, in which a diverse microbial community coexists. This microbiota could compete with CBA3656, modify the surface of the particles or alter their transit. This does not mean that the find is worthless; It means that it describes one piece of the mechanism, not the whole picture.

What should be demonstrated before talking about a health strategy

Let’s assume that the effect is confirmed. What would be missing to turn this observation into something more than a laboratory curiosity? The list is long and worth detailing:

Realistic exhibitions. Check if the bond is maintained with environmental plastic mixtures, not just purified polystyrene.

Destination of the particles. Measure whether it really reduces the load retained in tissues and organs, and not just what is recovered in feces.

Possible associated substances. Verify that the bacteria do not concentrate additives, environmental contaminants or microorganisms that travel attached to the particles in the intestine.

Security. Rule out adverse effects of administering the strain for this purpose.

Clinical trials. Finally, studies in people that show a reproducible reduction in internal exposure, the only area where it is decided if something works in humans.

The editorial context itself invites caution: the original article received a formal correction, a corrigendumpublished at the end of September 2026. The public registry confirms its existence, but does not detail in its summary which values ​​or figures were modified, so the figures should be read for what they are: preliminary results subject to review.

What the general panorama says about microplastics

To situate the discovery, it helps to remember where the science of microplastics is today. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notes that there are still significant uncertainties about the exposure and potential effects of microplastics and nanoplastics in food. Acknowledges that these particles have been found in human samples, but warns that the available evidence does not demonstrate that the levels detected pose a proven health risk; nor does it prove otherwise, and that is why it calls for more research.

The agency adds a fundamental limitation: the methods to detect and quantify these particles, especially those on the nanometer scale, are not sufficiently standardized, which makes it difficult to compare studies. And it has not set specific limits for microplastics or nanoplastics in food or water. In other words, we don’t even precisely measure what the kimchi bacteria would purport to help eliminate.

So the answer to the headline’s question is honest: between trapping a nanoplastic in a test tube and cleaning it from the human body, there are several boundaries uncrossed. The work with Leuconostoc mesenteroides CBA3656 is an interesting clue about how some bacteria interact with these particles, not a recipe for detoxification. Eating kimchi can be a pleasure and a fermented food with its own interest; Expecting it to eliminate plastics from the body is, for now, going far ahead of what science can support.