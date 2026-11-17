In this national team break, Vinicius has once again become one of the main protagonists. The Brazilian footballer scored two great goals in his team’s defeat against Japan and has given explanations for the poor performance he has given in these first months of the season.

The Real Madrid player has acknowledged that he did not prepare well after the World Cup and has assumed responsibility for his level of play in this first stretch of the season with José Mourinho on the bench.

These explanations and those two great goals against Japan come at a particularly delicate moment for the footballer who this weekend will once again be able to be called up by his coach for a League match after serving a four-match ban.

That sanction has opened the door for Diomande, one of the sensations of the season in the white team. The Ivorian seems to have taken advantage of the opportunity and moved Vinicius’ place, who will now have to regain his place in the starting eleven. Will Mourinho give it to him?