I woke up early to tell you that Vinicius spoke from the Brazil camp and at first it seemed to me that he was apologizing for the irregular start to the season, knocked out by his country’s early elimination in the World Cup.

“I took advantage of the holidays to enjoy, rest, relax and spend more time with my family. I ended up training less than in recent years. This may have affected my start to the season.” Definitely, what at first seemed to me like an ‘I apologize’ was nothing more than a list of excuses.

Vini may have wanted to appear more human, but Real Madrid fans will find him immature and irresponsible if, after two years without titles at Real Madrid, he admits that he preferred to spend the summer relaxing rather than working to get to the season in the best possible shape.

It gives arguments to his critics, who were already suggesting an obvious poor form and a loss of speed, in addition to the lack of confidence he may have in his game.

Vini cited Cristiano and Messi as examples that maintaining a high level for a long time is difficult, without realizing that, in fact, maintaining that level always is not difficult, but impossible. But both maintained a maxim: what is indisputable and non-negotiable is effort.

Vinicius, who has already won much more than others would dream of and who was indisputable and differential in Madrid’s last two Champions Leagues, now has to decide what is going to happen to the rest of his career. If he wants to be Neymar or wants to be Cristiano. If he wants to be Ronaldinho or he wants to be Messi. They are all good, but with notable differences.