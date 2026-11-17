Every 7.9 minutes, a point in the sky more than 5,000 light years away sends out a flash of radio waves with the regularity of a metronome. What is surprising is not the pulse itself, but the company: That signal comes from a system where a white dwarf and a star very similar to our Sun coexist. And this seemingly minor detail forces us to rethink some of the explanations that astronomers have used until now.

Two stars, an unexpected watch

The system is called GPM J071507−114153 and belongs to a family of objects that astronomy has begun to map in recent years: the long period radio transients. They are sources that emit radio pulses at a cadence of minutes, much slower than that of classical pulsars, whose flashes are counted in seconds or fractions of a second. That a source repeats its signal every few minutes is difficult to fit with the known mechanisms, and that is why each new case contributes a piece to the puzzle.

The majority of these transients studied to date were associated with red dwarfs: small, cold and magnetically very active stars. GPM J071507−114153 changes that script. Here the companion is a G-type star, the same category to which the Sun belongs. It is the first identified case of this type of transient next to a star similar to the Sun, and not to a red dwarf.

What really is a white dwarf

It is advisable to clarify the other protagonist before continuing. A white dwarf It is the compact remnant left when a low or intermediate mass star exhausts its fuel and expels its outer layers. It is not a star that has just “died” or has disappeared: it is an extraordinarily dense stellar core, approximately the size of the Earth but with a mass comparable to that of the Sun, which cools very slowly over billions of years. In this system it is also a low-mass white dwarf.

That compact star is the one that sets the pace of 7.9 minutes. The team from the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), responsible for the study published in Nature Astronomyinterprets this interval as the rotation period of the white dwarf: each time it completes a spin, an emitting region faces us and we see the pulse. It is the same principle as the lighthouse that rotates and reaches us at regular intervals, although it is advisable not to stretch the analogy: here we do not yet know where exactly the “light bulb” lights up.

Two watches that should not be confused

This system actually works with two different clocks, and mixing them leads to errors. The first is the 7.9-minute pulse, linked to the rotation of the white dwarf. The second is the orbit: the two stars rotate around their common center of mass and complete one revolution in about 1.3 days.

The distinction matters. The system does not launch a single pulse for each orbit; During each orbital revolution, lasting just over a day, many radio flashes are produced, separated by just eight minutes. What does vary throughout those 1.3 days is the behavior of the signal, and that is where the role of the companion star comes in.

The signal as a probe of the stellar environment

The most revealing data appears when observing how the signal changes throughout the orbit. At certain times, especially when the geometry of the system causes the white dwarf to pass behind its companion from our perspective, the radio waves undergo rapid variations in a property called Faraday rotation.

The Faraday rotation describes how a magnetic field and electrons in a medium alter the polarization of a radio wave passing through them. Simply put: by measuring these changes, the team can deduce what material and what magnetic fields the signal has crossed along the way. In GPM J071507−114153, these variations are compatible with the pulses passing through magnetized plasma associated with the corona of the solar-type star.

It is a valuable clue, but indirect. It reports on the environment that the signal crosses, not the engine that produces it. The temporal analysis places the emitting region very close to the white dwarf, possibly on its surface, although the observations do not allow us to specify the exact point or the physical process that ignites the radio emission.

Why the solar companion puts explanations to the test

Here is the core of the discovery. If most of these transients had been linked to red dwarfs, one might wonder whether the phenomenon depended specifically on the magnetic properties and intense wind of these small stars. The appearance of a case with a type G companion, similar to the Sun, forces us not to take this requirement for granted.

Among the hypotheses being considered are different interaction models between the white dwarf’s magnetic field and the wind or plasma of the companion star. Some variants invoke coherent emission mechanisms, such as an electron cyclotron maser instability, a process capable of amplifying radio waves in magnetized plasmas. The evidence seems to favor the companion playing some role in the emission, versus the idea of ​​a completely isolated white dwarf.

Still, this does not mean that the riddle is solved. These models are physically plausible candidates, not a proven mechanism for this particular source. The coronal plasma signature supports interaction with the companion, but by itself does not identify which of the proposed explanations generates the pulses.

What’s left to find out

GPM J071507−114153 expands the known diversity of long-period radio transients and adds a previously missing variable: a solar-like companion to compare with. This difference makes the system a test bed for existing models, rather than their confirmation.

Several questions remain open. It is not clear exactly where the radio emission originates, nor which of the proposed magnetic mechanisms activates it, nor how the white dwarf’s rotation, the 1.3-day orbit, and signal modulation are precisely related. Resolving it will require more observations. Meanwhile, this peculiar stellar duo leaves a useful lesson for dissemination: sometimes the key to a phenomenon is not in the object that shines, but in who accompanies it.

References: Samuel J. McSweeney, Natasha Hurley-Walker, Arash Bahramian, Csanád Horváth, Nanda Rea, Antonio C. Rodriguez, Ingrid Pelisoli. A long-period transient with a Sun-like companion. Nature Astronomy2026; DOI: 10.1038/s41550-026-03016-z