It seems an interesting paradox: the more Neanderthal DNA inherited a person carries, the lower their risk of schizophrenia. It is the idea that circulates in several recent headlines. But before accepting that story, it is worth stopping at a basic rule of genetics: a statistical association is not a cause, and a variant score is not a destiny.

The short answer is that there is no single “Neanderthal gene” that sculpts the human mind. What there is are sets of variants inherited from ancient crosses – what geneticists call Neanderthal inheritance -, small anatomical differences measured in brain images and statistical correlations that, properly understood, are much more modest than their headline.

What it really means to carry Neanderthal DNA

When modern humans and Neanderthals interbred tens of thousands of years ago, some fragments of Neanderthal DNA became integrated into our genome. This phenomenon is called genetic introgression: the entry of variants from one population into another through reproduction. Today, many people of non-African ancestry retain small traces of that lineage spread throughout their genome.

Studies that relate this legacy to the brain do not usually look for a specific gene. Instead they construct a score that summarizes how many variants of probable Neanderthal origin each person carries, and then check whether that score is associated with any anatomical or clinical measure. It is a useful statistical tool for exploring the brain and human evolution, but it has an important limit: it does not say which gene does what, or why.

The 2017 study: skull bones, not mental abilities

One of the most cited works in this field was published in 2017 in the journal Scientific Reports. The responsible team analyzed the resonances of 221 healthy adults of European descent: calculated for each a Neanderthal variant score from genomic data and compared it statistically with the shape of the skull and some brain regions obtained by imaging.

Here a clarification that is often lost is in order: this score refers to the set of genetic positions that the method used, not the percentage of the complete genome of each participant that would be of Neanderthal origin. They are different things, and it is advisable not to confuse them.

The strongest association in the study was anatomical and cranial: a higher score was linked to differences in a posterolateral region of the skull, where the occipital and parietal bones are located. In the brain measurements, signals appeared in the visual cortex and the intraparietal sulcus, areas related to vision and spatial orientation. However, these brain volume associations were reported without correction for multiple comparisons, a statistical adjustment that reduces false positives when many variables are analyzed at once. Therefore they should be treated as preliminaries, not as a firm result. Its main limitations also include the relatively small sample size, the use of an aggregate score that does not distinguish the effect of individual variants, and the impossibility of establishing causality based on a purely correlational design.

And there is a decisive point to avoid falling into determinism: that a brain region is linked to vision or spatial orientation does not imply better or worse vision, greater spatial intelligence or any change in conscious experience. The study did not measure everyday abilities, intelligence, or personality. Its result was anatomical and associative, nothing more.

The paradox of schizophrenia, in its proper dimension

A later work, this one peer-reviewed, addressed the relationship between Neanderthal ancestry and schizophrenia. Gathered 9,362 people of European descent: 3,837 with a diagnosis of schizophrenia and 5,525 controls, distributed in four different data sets.

The combined result showed that people with schizophrenia had, on average, a slightly lower overall Neanderthal DNA score than controls. The standardized difference was 0.043, with a significance that bordered the usual threshold (p = 0.044). In other words: the effect is very small and barely reaches the border of what is statistically detectable.

It should be stated unambiguously: this association does not prove that Neanderthal inheritance protects against schizophrenia, nor does it allow us to estimate the individual risk of any person based on their load of Neanderthal variants. It is a difference in averages between large groups, not a cause and effect relationship, much less a clinical prediction tool.

A detail that should be highlighted: none of the four samples achieved a significant result on their own. The association only emerged by combining them all. Although the direction of the effect was the same in all four groups, that does not equate to a robust relationship, much less clinical protection.

That study also did not identify any specific genes that cause or prevent schizophrenia. It used a global score based on many single nucleotide polymorphisms—variants that differ by a single “letter” of DNA—so the finding does not point to an individual variant or a specific biological mechanism. The correlation exists; the explanation, no.

DAAM1: a recent finding that is still preliminary

The most striking headline of recent times mentions a specific gene, DAAM1involved in brain development. A recent analysis examined genetic and MRI data from some 40,000 people from the UKand evaluated a broad set of brain measures.

This work described a genetic signal of Neanderthal origin located near DAAM1, associated with certain measures of brain morphology and with a lower probability of being diagnosed with schizophrenia. The available descriptions mention small differences, on the order of less than a cubic centimeter of occipital volume per copy of the variant, and little or no relationship with general cognitive ability.

But there is one caveat that cannot be missed: at the time of consultation, this work was still a preliminary manuscript, without peer review. That means that other specialists had not yet independently evaluated his methods or conclusions. Presenting its “protective” association with schizophrenia as a confirmed fact would simply be going ahead of the evidence.

Nor should it be read as modern confirmation of previous studies. There are three investigations with different designs and questions: a small sample with analysis of a score in 2017; an overall score in thousands of people for schizophrenia work; and numerous resonance measurements in a large database for analysis on DAAM1. They are loose pieces of a still incomplete puzzle about the brain and human evolution.

How to read these findings without falling into determinism

It is worth repeating it in every letter: an association does not mean a cause. That a variant score is statistically related to a brain measure or a diagnosis does not demonstrate that these variants cause the change, nor that there is a causal protective effect against schizophrenia. The correlation could reflect tiny effects of many variants, residual population differences, environmental factors, or combinations of all of these. The available evidence does not identify a single mechanism.

From there, several precautions follow:

None of these studies allow us to calculate a person’s individual risk of schizophrenia based on their Neanderthal DNA, or predict their mental abilities.

The observed differences are averages of large populations, not descriptions of specific individuals.

The three works focus, above all, on populations of European ancestry, and it is not justified to extrapolate their associations to all of humanity, because the genetic history and the weight of Neanderthal genetic introgression vary between populations.

So, Do we have a “Neanderthal gene” that shapes the mind? The formulation is attractive, but misleading. What science has today are small statistical associations, some still without independent review, between traces of ancient DNA and brain traits measured in images. Every time a headline transforms a modest correlation into a property of our mind, what is lost in rigor is gained in spectacle. What remains to be known is whether studies in larger and more diverse populations, and the pending peer review of the DAAM1 analysis, confirm these signals or dilute them among the statistical noise.

References: H. Zeberg, & S. Pääbo, A Neanderthal-derived genetic variant reduces occipital brain volume in present-day humans, Proc. Natl. Academic Sci. USA 123 (48) e2624837123, doi: 10.1073/pnas.2624837123 (2026).

Photo credits: Artistic recreations generated with artificial intelligence.