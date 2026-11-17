The answer is written in the rocks.

But each rock holds a different part of the story. To reconstruct where the lands of the current Iberian Peninsula were hundreds of millions of years ago, it is interesting to know both what latitude they were located at and what relationship they had with the continental masses that surrounded them.

Some minerals retain the orientation of the Earth’s magnetic field when they formed. They are like small fossilized compasses: they allow you to calculate what latitude that land was at.

Scientists also compare fossils and rock layers from different regions. If they match, they can reveal that two territories were connected or close.

A study of the Iberian Massif, published in Scientific Reportsturned to another clue: tiny crystals called zircons. When formed, these crystals incorporate uranium. Over time, some of that uranium turns into lead. By measuring isotopes of both elements, researchers can estimate when the mineral crystallized, even if the rock they find it in formed much later.

Pedro Cachapuz, Martim Chichorro and Telmo Bento dos Santos compared two types of zircons from the Iberian Massif. Some came from older rocks that were eroded. The grains broke off and ended up mixed with other sediments. The others had survived within a magma and were incorporated into the new rock when it solidified. The former provide clues about the rocks exposed to erosion; the latter help trace ancient materials that participated in the formation of later magmas.

In the Ossa Morena Zone, the zircons of sedimentary origin from the studied Ediacaran units had, above all, ages associated with Pan-African geological activity. Among the inherited crystals, however, the Cadomian ages predominated, linked to another stage of crust formation. The authors interpret this difference as an indication that the Cadomian rocks were less exposed at the surface when they formed and contributed fewer grains to the sedimentary record.

In the Central Iberian Zone and in part of Galicia and Trás os Montes, the authors found crystals inherited from between 533 and 513 million years ago. They interpret them as traces of episodes of magmatic activity that left material at depth. These traces help reconstruct what happened when the crust began to stretch in the Gondwana environment. That stretching was part of the changes that preceded the opening of the ancient Rheic Ocean.

Thus we reconstruct that, about 500 million years ago, the lands that today form Iberia were linked to Gondwana, a huge continent in the southern hemisphere.

The age of a zircon tells us when that crystal was formed. By comparing the ages of many grains and their distribution in different rocks, geologists can figure out which materials shared a history and which record different stages. This is how the evolution of those lands is reconstructed before they acquired their current geographical configuration.

But there is a limit: magnetism alone does not reveal geographic longitude. Therefore, these maps combine many tracks and continue to be refined.

REFERENCES

Pedro Cachapuz, Martim Chichorro and Telmo Bento dos Santos. “Coupled U–Pb geochronology of inherited and detrital zircon in the Iberian Massif: insights into its deep structure and geodynamic evolution.” Scientific ReportsOctober 12, 2026.