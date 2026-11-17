Almost 95% of the podiums that KTM has achieved in the last two seasons in MotoGP have a first and last name: Pedro Acosta. The Pont Grup driver, after consolidating himself in the premier category of the World Championship in 2026, will compete in Portugal and Valencia for its last two Grand Prix with the Austrian factorywith which he has spent six seasons: one in Moto3, two in Moto2 and three in MotoGP, the first of them under the GASGAS colors.

After achieving his first victory in MotoGP with the brand that has accompanied him since his arrival in the World Championship, the Murcian rider takes stock of his time at KTM and his evolution as a rider. He also analyzes the expectations surrounding him for 2027, when he will share the box with Marc Márquez at the controls of a Ducati.

Although it has not been an easy year either, 2026 has been your best year in MotoGP. Do you consider it your season of consolidation in the category?

“It has been the season in which I have competed in a more mature way. I learned a lot during the previous two years and I have applied it during this season. In the end, there are races in which we cannot give more and I have learned to manage the emotions and the desire to always be ahead a little more.”

How has your life changed since you became a MotoGP grand prix winner?

“Well, absolutely nothing has changed, I won’t deceive you. I had dreamed so much about the victory that when I got it it was as if I had already experienced it, so I think it felt like little compared to what it really should have been. Obviously, I am very happy: it is a thorn that I have already removed, but it is just a victory; I need much more than that.”

You added 15 podiums before achieving that first victory. What are the keys to staying firm and maintaining confidence when it seems like everything is going against the current?

“Never lose sight of your goal and surround yourself with people who encourage and support you every day. I do my job both on and off the circuit, but what I said at the beginning of my answer is the most important thing in any type of scenario.”

This year you have ridden a lot with Marc Márquez, which will have helped you analyze his driving style. What aspects have you paid more attention to?

“He is one of the best drivers in history and it shows a lot. He knows how to manage all situations on the track and also off: apart from being a very intelligent guy, he has a talent and a passion that, if you put them together, you find yourself with a nine-time world champion. I have learned something, but I think that by sharing a box with him I will be able to learn a lot more.”

Marc (Márquez) knows how to manage all situations on the track and also off it: apart from being very intelligent, he has a talent and a passion that, if you put them together, you will find yourself with a nine-time world champion.

In the last two seasons, 17 of the 18 podiums achieved by KTM bear your signature. Do you think you have been the brand’s most influential rider in its MotoGP career?

“I don’t know, really. What I do hope is to have helped them in everything I could. Having been able to help improve the team, the factory and the project is what counts. KTM has given me a lot since I arrived at the World Championship and I have done everything I can to give it back.”

2027 will bring important changes to the category. Do you think the panorama will change so much or will we continue to see a pattern similar to that of recent years?

“For my part, I hope it changes (laughs). I think everything will be a little more even and the driver will have a little more importance than now, but until I check it in Valencia I can’t guarantee anything 100%.”

After three seasons of a lot of growth, but also suffering, do you consider that this winter will be key in your career in the World Championship?

“The truth is that no, I will face it like another winter. That is, my life will not change, my training will be the same, with the same people and in the same places. When I wear red we will see what happens, but, being who I am, I find it very difficult to change my way of life. I love what I have now.”

With the projection shown in this second half of the course and the talent that you have shown from training categories, would it be crazy to talk about victories or even a title for 2027?

“You have to be realistic above all. First you have to be in the Top 5 regularly and be able to fight for podiums and victories. Thinking about the title is something that will be seen later. It is still early to talk about that… until the first Grands Prix have been held, the cards cannot be put on the table.”

Besides Marc and you, which drivers do you think have the greatest projection for the coming seasons?

“Young people with level are arriving, apart from those who are already there, like Martín, Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi, for example. We will see how everything goes with the new regulations, but I am sure that more than one will surprise.”

If you had to highlight someone “covered” or a young man who could come in strong, even if he is still out of the spotlight, who would it be?

“Guevara and Holgado can do well and both Agius and Alonso have a lot of level to surprise. I can’t tell you a specific name because I think everyone who arrives is good, so we’ll see at the beginning of the year how they adapt. In addition, there are some rookies in MotoGP this year who are doing well, like Moreira, so I’m sure he will also take a step forward.”

The 2027 season will conclude in Valencia. Letting your imagination fly, do you see yourself arriving at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit immersed in the fight for the world title?

“If that happens, it will already be a success. If I can sign it, you’ll tell me where! It will be a long and complicated season, like all of them, but I hope to be able to take a step forward in some aspects and be able to fight until the end.”