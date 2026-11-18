Alejandro Blanco has been the protagonist this Tuesday in Night Radio Stadiumwhere he analyzed his candidacy to preside over the ANOC and has valued the city of Madrid as “the best” to organize some Olympics.

“Madrid is the city in the world that can best organize the Olympic Games without practically leaving the city”assured the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, who has also highlighted previous attempts for this event to take place.

“Madrid cannot give up the Olympic Games, but I also believe that Madrid cannot lose. Until the election system is defined, Madrid cannot present itself,” explained Blanco, recalling that for the 2020 Games they were considered by the evaluation commission as the best candidate, although they finally ended up winning. Tokyo.

“We have to talk to the IOC to know what the moment is for Madrid because They owe us an Olympic Games. We have presented three extraordinary applications and in the last one we were the most valued. “We have the best city to host the Games,” he sentenced.

The 2030 World Cup and the venue for the final

Another of the hottest topics in recent months is the debate over what will be the headquarters of the final of the 2030 World Cupof which Spain will be one of the hosts. Blanco is clear: the final must be in Spain.

“We present the candidacy with Portugal, we are the country in which there will be more stadiums and in which they are going to play more matcheswe are the country world champion in boys and girls and practically in all categories… And you’re not going to give the opening and closing matches?”he reflects.

Blanco does, however, ask the organizers to meet with Infantino and that they speak clearly with him: “You have to sit down and explain things clearly to him. Spain must forcefully demand this from him. “We are talking about the World Championship, not about your elections”.

“A World Cup without the final in Spain would be an incomplete and unimaginable World Cup.”“Infantino knows what he has to do,” he said.