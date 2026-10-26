Cancelo, after the defeat in the classic: “We were superior, but Madrid scores goals against you with few chances”

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo has assured that the Blaugranas were “superior” to Real Madrid in the Clásico and He has attributed his team’s defeat (1-2) to the white team’s hard work. “There is not much to say. We were superior, but this is what Madrid is, they have few chances and they score goals. In general we were the better team, but we have to react. We have the game against Alavés and we are going to see the mistakes we made and recover,” analyzed the Portuguese player in statements to ‘DAZN’.

Cancelo has pointed out that Barcelona is “a humble team” and that the players are “connected to respond against Alavés.” “Many times we want to press high and what we have to do is control the game more with the ball, make it circulate more and generate chances. We lacked that a bit, although we had more chances than Madrid,” added the Portuguese defender.

We lacked many things that we could do better

For his part, ‘Pedri’ said that “this is very long” and that “a League cannot be won here”, on the tenth day of the championship: “The league is very long. This is a match that we all want to win to dedicate to the fans. We leave sad, but we have to think about the next game. You can’t win a league here.”

Pedri has acknowledged that Barcelona has not played “a great game”, especially in the first half: “We have not been ourselves. We lacked many things that we could do better. In the second we tied and when we were feeling better their goal came in transition that we did not defend well.”

The Spanish international added that Barça lacked “rhythm with the ball” before the break, since they were “very slow” and made “many foolish losses,” some concessions that “are paid for” against a team like Real Madrid.