Mourinho wins the game against Flick and Real Madrid attacks the Camp Nou

Real Madrid won the Clásico and hit the table with a blow in a match in which José Mourinho emerged as the big winner. The Portuguese coach vindicated himself by storming the Camp Nou and causing the first defeat in the League for Hansi Flick’s team.

Mourinho opted for Bernardo Silva in midfield and Guler on the right wing, with Fede Valverde being right back. Real Madrid thus managed to put together a very serious match with a great Cucurella, which dried up Lamine Yamal.

In attack, he took advantage of the speed of Diomande, who did a lot of damage to Barça, and the goals of Mbappé, who with a double was the great protagonist on the green. Bellingham also stood out with a great game and Camavinga, who became the protagonist with his assist in the final minutes.

At Barça, the losses in defense were noted, to which we must add Xavi Espart, injured in the first half. Neither Pedri nor Rodri were successful in the center and in attack only Raphinha worried Lunin, Courtois’ replacement in the Madrid goal due to a feverish process that left the Belgian without traveling.

It is the second consecutive defeat for Flick’s team, who until just a few days ago counted their games as victories, but this week they have fallen against PSG and Real Madrid and many are beginning to point to how the culé team will digest this and how it may affect the future of the season.

In the League, Barça continues to lead, but sees Atlético de Madrid reduce its advantage and are two points behind, while Real Madrid recovers ground and remains third, three points behind the culé leadership.