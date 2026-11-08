CD Tenerife says goodbye to Jesús de Miguel: “You will always be one of us”

The world of football has fired the footballer Jesús de Miguel in a massive event and full of emotion at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López. A stadium from which five days ago the blue and white attacker left unconscious in an ambulance and later died in a hospital after receiving a hard impact from FC Andorra goalkeeper, Jesús Owono.

From that moment on, the clock stopped for the CD Tenerife family, who declared five days of mourning and He canceled his entire schedule to say goodbye to “Demi” at the funeral held last Thursday in Navahermosa (Toledo) and today Saturday in Tenerife, which has been his home since he signed for the island entity in July 2025.

In addition to his teammates in the dressing room, visibly moved, they participated in the tribute managers and players of other Spanish clubs. Some like Emilio Butragueño representing Real Madrid, Rafael Gordillo from Betis, Andoni Goikoetxea from Athletic Club or Marcos Senna, from Villarreal. The event began with a minute of silence which was followed by a standing ovation, and later the stadium sang the anthem of the centenary of Tenerife which culminated with chants of “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus of Miguel”.

Among the interventions, that of the blue and white captain stood out, Enric Gallego, who has read, with tears in his eyes and great difficultiesan emotional speech in which he proclaimed that we said goodbye “with a broken heart” to Demi. “He will always be one of us,” Gallego declared in the tribute to Jesús de Miguel.

“A very special person”

Beyond his work as a footballer, his teammates have highlighted the human qualities of your partner. “If there is one thing that is clear to us, it is that you were a very special person, simple, discreet, natural and close,” said his teammates. The blue and white captain has also dedicated some words of support to De Miguel’s family: “We want you to keep in mind that you are not alone. You have a family here.”

Regarding the latter, the club’s largest shareholder, Rayco García, has made public that CD Tenerife will provide financial support to Carla, De Miguel’s daughter who is barely one year olduntil she turns 18. “She will never be alone, we will not allow her to lack anything and look at the island with a smile,” García stated.

After the words of the Tenerife team, a video with displays of affection, solidarity and affection arriving from all corners of the world to give way to a religious ceremony presided over by the Bishop of Tenerife, Eloy Santiago.