“What is this gift?”: Alberto Pereiro’s narration of Real Madrid’s win against Valencia

Real Madrid has beaten Valencia with three goals from Fede Valverde, Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé to extend their winning streak with eight consecutive victories and stalk the lead in a Mestalla in which Javier Aguirre’s team has still not managed to win so far in the League.

White dominance was total from the beginning. Mourinho’s team, which seems to have already found its gala eleven, the same one it chose for the classic, but with Courtois in goal, took control of the ball and forced Valencia to defend. Aguirre planted a line of five defenses to try to stop Bellingham, Diomande and Mbappé. With a lot of effort, he achieved it in the first minutes with a very attentive Tárrega, while Javi Guerra tried to carry the team on his back the few times he had the ball.

Guerra soon showed off his prodigious stride to counterattack with Sadiq, but his attempt was frustrated. It didn’t work when The midfielder looked for Danjuma, who lost the ball. There were only two timid attempts between the Madrid monologue before Valencia experienced its best moment in the 19th minute with a volley from Mayol that Courtois saved with a save and, after that corner, a goal disallowed for Guido for offside.

Valencia wasted its great opportunity and Real Madrid did not miss their first shot on goal. After a foul on the front that Mbappé crashed into the barrier, the ball fell to Fede Valverde. After this play, the Uruguayan took his classic shot and crossed the ball with power to make it 0-1 in the 28th minute.

But Real Madrid wanted more and, Less than ten minutes later, Bellingham assisted Arda Gülerwho, completely alone, finished the ball in the air to make it 0-2 in the 36th minute. The Turk came close to scoring his second goal with a left foot shot that was cleared by the goalkeeper, Dimitrievski, in a very tense final few minutes in which there was a small fight between Sadiq and Diomandé after a high-speed first half.

After the break, Aguirre wanted to find a tie with Luis Rioja and modified his drawing. With the entry of the winger and the departure of the center back De Haas, the coach was looking for more offensive presence. But he didn’t find it. Nor when the young Aimar Blázquez entered. Valencia had already made four changes, while Real Madrid, despite having played in the Champions League, continued with the same eleven.

Arda Güler, Bellingham and Mbappé tried it on several occasions, until, in the 75th minute, the third arrived. Güler made an exquisite pass for Mbappé, who dribbled past Dimitrievski to make the final 0-3, although the Frenchman wanted to counterattack again in the next action and was knocked down by Gayà, who was sent off with ten minutes remaining.

Real Madrid made their five changes in the last five minutes to refresh the team. Brahim and Endrick looked for their goal, but The score concluded with an expected 0-3.