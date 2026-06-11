China just flew a hydrogen plane that could shake up the aviation industry

Despite growing awareness among populations, many countries today remain dependent on oil, or on the money that private giants in the sector generate thanks to this polluting but lucrative business. China – which combines both efforts in the green energy sector and equally notable fossil fuel pollution – is currently testing a hydrogen-powered plane, which could ultimately revolutionize civil and commercial aviation.

On April 4, 2026, a cargo drone weighing approximately 7.5 tons took off from Zhuzhou, in Hunan province, reports an article from Ecoticias. Powered by a high-power hydrogen turboprop engine, the aircraft reached an altitude of around 300 meters, traveled around thirty kilometers at nearly 220 km/h, before landing after 16 minutes of flight. According to the Chinese authorities, this is a first test on this scale for this type of engine.

Contrary to some popular belief, a hydrogen plane does not run directly on water. The hydrogen used as fuel can be produced from water using electricity, but once on board, it is liquid hydrogen that powers the engine. When burned, this fuel has the advantage of not producing carbon dioxide, but mainly water vapor.

A 7.5-ton unmanned cargo aircraft powered by AEP100, China’s independently developed megawatt-class hydrogen-fueled turboprop engine, successfully completed its maiden flight on April 4 at an airport in Zhuzhou, China’s Hunan. https://t.co/kWr8EpZuTY pic.twitter.com/eGYufaTpjX — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) April 5, 2026

However, hydrogen is not a miracle fuel and the environmental impact depends on how it is produced. If it comes from renewable energies, we then speak of green hydrogen. On the other hand, if it comes from fossil fuels, its carbon footprint remains problematic despite reduced emissions in flight.

A tense energy context

The AEP100 engine used in this test operates by direct combustion of hydrogen, like conventional kerosene engines, driving a propeller. It is particularly suitable for regional flights and the transport of goods, but this technology poses major challenges and aviation, responsible for a significant share of global emissions, nevertheless remains a difficult sector to decarbonize. Here, researchers face the problem of storing hydrogen at extremely low temperatures and managing stable combustion.

This project does not go unnoticed because it takes place in a particularly tense energy context. Faced with fluctuations in the global oil market, particularly linked to geopolitical tensions and the war in Iran, China is seeking to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Chinese researchers envisage a gradual development of this technology: technical validation by 2028, use for regional aircraft around 2035, then deployment on a larger scale around 2050. But the challenges remain numerous: in addition to the issues already mentioned of storage and management of hydrogen, it will be necessary to deploy ground infrastructures and establish new safety standards.

China is not alone in this area: Airbus is exploring another path by relying on hydrogen fuel cells to produce electricity. For the moment, the tests mainly concern the transport of goods, simpler to begin with than the transport of passengers. This first flight, although short, nevertheless marks an important milestone and paves the way for a potential transformation of aviation in the decades to come.