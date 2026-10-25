Courtois, last minute loss in the classic due to flu

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is out at the last minute due to a “flu illness” for the classic that his team will play this Sunday against FC Barcelona, ​​according to what the Merengue club reported this Sunday.

Instead, Illia Voloshyn enters the call-up.

The Belgian will not travel to Barcelona and joins the absences of Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, in addition to Vinícius Júnior, who is serving the second of his four-match suspension in the League against Barcelona after being sent off against Villarreal.

In the match, which will be played at 9:00 p.m. at the Spotify Camp Nou, Madrid coach José Mourinho is expected to opt for Andriy Lunin in goal.

Courtois’ loss is a significant loss for Mourinho’s team, which is in third position, 6 points behind the leader, the culé team, at the top of the EA Sports LaLiga standings with 27 points and which this Saturday saw Atlético de Madrid, second, get closer to just two points after beating Deportivo (1-0).