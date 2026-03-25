Data centers now entrust their security to robot dogs

Equipped with thermal sensors, high-definition cameras and sometimes even electronic “noses” capable of detecting the smell of burning before a flame emerges, robot dogs can be useful to humans in many missions: rescue, mine clearance, dangerous missions of all kinds. Recently, however, it is in guarding that the quadrupeds of Boston Dynamics or Ghost Robotics have distinguished themselves, and more precisely in that of gigantic data centers.

As a Business Insider investigation reports, the testing phase having been successful, robots are now used day and night to monitor these nerve centers of our global internet. But their job is not limited to being simple guard dogs.

These robots are capable of spotting tiny sound anomalies, such as a fan starting to fail or a strange whistling sound in a cooling circuit. So many noises that the human ear cannot perceive. Mobile and autonomous, they allow technicians (humans) to concentrate on complex repairs rather than tedious routine rounds.

A technological innovation that questions

This massive adoption would also respond to a recruitment problem. The technology sector is struggling to find staff willing to work in these noisy, isolated environments, where temperatures can quickly rise. “These robots are coming to fill the jobs no one wants», Explains an expert in the field.

If their effectiveness is proven, their extraordinary capabilities fuel debates on the place of the machine in our society. The line between the maintenance tool and the police surveillance machine can seem very fine for employees who share their workspace with these strange companions.

However, for businesses, the return on investment is already perceptible. By avoiding major breakdowns thanks to ultra-precise predictive maintenance, robot dogs would quickly recoup their very high purchase price.

The entire physical security structure could be overhauled in the coming years. Whether it is security or more sensitive missions, robots are capable of becoming an asset presented as indispensable, with all the risks of generalized robotic surveillance that this represents.

Data centers have found their new guardians, putting a good number of German shepherds and, ultimately, their owners, out of work.