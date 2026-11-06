Do we prefer to learn from someone who gets things easily or from someone who has to work hard?

A study of 220 children examined that question. When we want to learn something, we tend to look at who seems to master the task. However, we do not always know if that person was born with a special skill or if he acquired it by practicing for a long time. Does this difference influence our choice?

Let’s imagine two musicians capable of interpreting the same melody. One assures that it came out immediately; The other says that he needed to repeat it many times. Even if we heard an identical performance, these stories could raise different expectations about the help we would receive from each other.

These children were introduced to two people: one achieved results thanks to his natural ease; the other had to work hard to achieve them. The comparison allowed us to separate two characteristics that are often confused in everyday life: talent and dedication. In both cases, what was interesting was their way of achieving a specific objective. It wasn’t simply a matter of choosing whoever solved a problem best, but rather finding out which learning story was most compelling.

Afterwards, they were asked who they preferred to learn something new from. This decision offered a simple way to study how we judge other people’s ability to transmit knowledge.

It is important to distinguish here a preference from a verification. Choosing a potential teacher expresses an expectation, but does not demonstrate how much we would actually learn from him. To answer that other question, it would be necessary to observe the teaching and then evaluate the knowledge acquired.

As they grew older, children tended to choose whoever had put in the effort, even when both people achieved the same result. The age-related change suggests that experience and ideas about learning may influence these preferences. To a child, someone who struggled may seem more able to understand the obstacles a beginner encounters.

We can also think about our own experiences: remembering a patient explanation or a shared difficulty can guide future decisions. This possibility serves to illustrate the question, although by itself it does not explain the observed pattern or demonstrate its causes.

Some of the children explained that this person knew more or had worked hard. It seems that the effort served as a clue to decide who to trust. It is a reasonable clue at times, but not infallible: dedicating many hours to an activity does not guarantee mastering it or knowing how to explain it.

For example, someone who remembers getting stuck on a step could anticipate common doubts and offer helpful hints. However, this advantage is hypothetical: a person with natural ease can also listen carefully, adapt their explanations and recognize the mistakes of those who begin. Patience, clarity, and the ability to adjust a lesson are different aspects of the effort invested in developing a skill. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid turning this childhood preference into a rule about teachers.

All this, then, does not mean that someone who makes an effort teaches better, but rather that children value how they have managed to learn. The finding helps us understand that our choices about who to listen to can depend not only on the results, but also on the path taken to achieve them.

REFERENCES

Nina N. Ye and Kathleen H. Corriveau. “Young children prefer to learn from and befriend strivers rather than endowed individuals.” Communication PsychologyOctober 17, 2026.