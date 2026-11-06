News Sports 16:00 (06/11/26) | Zero Wave Radio

By: Elora Bain

11/06/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

News Sports 16:00 (06/11/26)

Tribute to Demi

News Sports 16:00 (06/11/26)

The twelfth round of the League begins with the Sevilla-Alavés match, which will serve to pay tribute to the Tenerife player, Jesus de Miguel, who died last Tuesday. Real Madrid plays tomorrow against Valencia, pending Atlético-Barça

Topics

  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Marc Marquez
  • News flash
  • FC Barcelona
  • Luis de la Fuente
  • real Madrid
  • Soccer
  • MotoGP
  • League
  • Jose Mourinho
  • UEFA Nations League
  • Formula 1
  • Tennis
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • Spanish Soccer Team
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.