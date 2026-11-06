News Sports 16:00 (06/11/26) | Zero Wave Radio

11/06/2026
News Sports 16:00 (06/11/26)
Tribute to Demi
The twelfth round of the League begins with the Sevilla-Alavés match, which will serve to pay tribute to the Tenerife player, Jesus de Miguel, who died last Tuesday. Real Madrid plays tomorrow against Valencia, pending Atlético-Barça
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