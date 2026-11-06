News Sports 14:00 (06/11/26) | Zero Wave Radio

11/06/2026
News Sports 14:00 (06/11/26)
The League returns
News on Luis de la Fuente’s List for the Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England. Madrid plays tomorrow against Valencia at Mestalla, paying attention to what happens on Sunday at the Metropolitano between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona
Topics
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Valencia Basket
- Marc Marquez
- Rodri Hernandez
- Baskonia
- News flash
- Euroleague
- Metropolitan
- Gavi
- Masters 1000 Paris
- Luis de la Fuente
- FC Barcelona
- real Madrid
- Soccer
- MotoGP
- League
- Jose Mourinho
- UEFA Nations League
- Formula 1
- Tennis
- Atlético de Madrid
- Spanish Soccer Team