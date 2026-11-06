News Sports 14:00 (06/11/26) | Zero Wave Radio

By: Elora Bain

11/06/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

News Sports 14:00 (06/11/26)

The League returns

News Sports 14:00 (06/11/26)

News on Luis de la Fuente’s List for the Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England. Madrid plays tomorrow against Valencia at Mestalla, paying attention to what happens on Sunday at the Metropolitano between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona

Topics

  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Valencia Basket
  • Marc Marquez
  • Rodri Hernandez
  • Baskonia
  • News flash
  • Euroleague
  • Metropolitan
  • Gavi
  • Masters 1000 Paris
  • Luis de la Fuente
  • FC Barcelona
  • real Madrid
  • Soccer
  • MotoGP
  • League
  • Jose Mourinho
  • UEFA Nations League
  • Formula 1
  • Tennis
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • Spanish Soccer Team
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.