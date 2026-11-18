Every November the same headline returns: meteor shower, night sky, thousands of meteors. But the reality of the Leonids is more interesting—and more nuanced—than any promise. They are born from the remains of a comet, sometimes unleash memorable storms and, most years, offer a discreet spectacle that requires patience. Before staying up late, it’s a good idea to understand what you’re looking at and what to really expect.

Where do these “shooting stars” come from?

The Leonids are not stars nor have anything to do with them. They are the trail of the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttlewhich orbits the Sun approximately every 33 years and was independently identified in 1865 and 1866. In its wake, the comet leaves a trail of tiny particles. When the Earth passes through this trail every November, these grains enter the atmosphere at high speed, heat up and excite the air at high altitudes, producing the luminous traces that we call meteors.

Speed ​​is precisely one of the features that makes this rain famous. Leonid particles enter the atmosphere at about 71km/s (NASA also offers a more detailed figure of 69.7 km/s in its summary data.) At that speed they produce fast strokes and sometimes very bright meteors. It is important to be clear about one idea: we are not seeing large objects crossing the sky, but rather motes of cometary dust that vaporize tens of kilometers high.

What “15 meteors per hour” really means

For the peak of 2026, the international meteor shower calendar estimates a zenith hourly rate of about 15 meteors per hour. Here is the most frequent misunderstanding. That figure, technically called the zenith hourly rate, is a normalized measurement that describes how many meteors an ideal observer would see: a completely dark, clear sky, a wide horizon, and the point of origin of the shower located directly overhead.

In other words, it’s not a guaranteed count for your deck. Light pollution washes out many faint meteors from the sky; clouds, mist, buildings and trees reduce the number even further. From a suburban setting, seeing just a few meteors over the course of a session would still be perfectly consistent with the forecast. That’s why the honest recommendation is to go with realistic expectations: the Leonids of 2026 point to ordinary activity, not a flood.

Why do we talk about meteoric “storms”?

So where does its reputation come from? Of exceptional episodes. In specific years, the Earth does not pass through the usual trail, but rather especially dense regions of cometary dust. When that happens, the Leonids can unleash real meteoric storms. The most famous were recorded in 1833 and 1966: NASA describes 1966 as an episode in which thousands of meteors were seen per minute for about 15 minutes.

These precedents are what make the Leonids a scientifically special shower. But you have to separate the history from the forecast: a storm is not expected for 2026. The existence of past storms is not a prediction for each return, and the calendars consulted point to normal activity this year. The difference between an annual shower and one of those extraordinary encounters depends on the specific geometry between the Earth’s orbit and the concentrations of debris left by the comet in different passes.

When to watch: the problem of hours

The maximum of 2026 is calculated for the November 17within a period of activity that extends approximately from November 6 to 30. But translating this data into a useful local time is more complicated than it seems, and that is why it is advisable to distrust generic times.

As a general rule, the second half of the night is usually more favorable. There are two reasons: the constellation of Leo rises and gains height above the horizon, and the movement of the Earth makes the observer look more directly into the stream of particles. Even so, the exact time of greatest visibility depends on your latitude, the horizon, cloud cover, and the position of the Moon.

On the Moon, its phase and the time at which it rises or sets change depending on the location and it is advisable to check them, since its brightness directly influences how many faint meteors are seen. It’s wise to check the local cloud forecast and moon times for your city before deciding if it’s worth going out.

How to see them without equipment (and how to know if what you’ve seen is a Leónida)

The good news for anyone who wants to try it is that you don’t need a telescope or binoculars. In fact, an instrument with a narrow field of view is counterproductive: the ideal is to cover as much of the sky as possible. These are the tips that really make a difference:

Find a dark and safe place away from streetlights and direct lights, with a clear view of as much of the sky as possible.

lie down to cover a wide area of ​​the sky without straining the neck.

Give your eyes time. Dark adaptation takes 20 to 30 minutes; During this time, avoid screens and white lights.

Don’t stare at Leo. It is advisable to look at about 20-40 degrees from the point of origin of the rain, because from there the traces tend to look longer.

An important detail: meteors can cross any area of ​​the sky, not just Leo. To check whether a flash belongs to this shower, mentally extend its trajectory backwards. If it appears to come from the region of Leo, its path is compatible with a Leonid. That point of apparent origin is called radiantand that is what gives the rain its name.

In the end, the decision to stay up late should not be based on the advertised number, but on the sky above your head. Check the cloud forecast, choose a dark place, check the local Moon time and give your eyes that half hour to adjust. 2026 may not bring a historic storm, but the Leonids remain one of the most characterful showers on the calendar, and their history shows that the Earth may again, in some future year, cross one of those especially dense dust streams that in the past produced memorable meteor storms.