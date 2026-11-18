I’m up early to tell you that the period of disqualification of Luis Rubiales, the convicted former president of the RFEF, has ended and he is now free to run again, for example, in the next federal elections. Once the punishment imposed by FIFA and also that of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAD) has been completed, at the proposal of the Higher Sports Council, nothing prevents him from doing so.

In reality, what aroused the most media attention was his trial that ended with the criminal conviction in the Court for sexual assault, for that non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso and is still being investigated in the Super Cup Case. The Majadahonda court examines the contract that brought the tournament to Saudi Arabia and other operations of the Federation during its mandate, including the awarding of the renovation works of the La Cartuja stadium.

Any citizen who serves his punishment is free to do what he wants and Rubiales has already said on some occasion that his plans do not include returning to the presidential chair of Las Rozas, but such a daring, vain and arrogant character always tries to go further than we all imagine and some of his nostalgic people in the territorial federations have been accommodating those who were fired after his disqualification.

That Rubiales wants to return would be just the impossible dream of a fool, but a clientelistic and corruptible system, together with the excessive ambition of those who believe that in the heat of ‘Rubi’ they would go far, can return us to the darkest era of our football.

We are still celebrating the Euro Cup, the World Cup, the ball has once again been the protagonist. However, the fact that Rubiales can find enough support to consider a return is evident proof that the Transition is not over yet.