Doctors track down nuclear waste around the world to treat cancer

The decor is nothing like an operating room. We are at the UK’s National Nuclear Laboratory, near Preston. Here, Howard Greenwood, a keen researcher, proudly introduces Poppy. Behind this mascot name is in fact a glass column filled… with nuclear waste. In physicists’ jargon, we call it a cow. For what? Because it is regularly processed to extract valuable isotopes, such as radioactive lead. This process, almost artisanal in its precision, is nevertheless the first link in a chain that could save thousands of lives.

These high security milkings are not a simple laboratory curiosity. They respond to the emergence of a new generation of drugs: targeted radiotherapies. Unlike classic chemotherapy, which bombards the body globally, these molecules act like seekers. They transport a radioactive atom directly to the heart of the cancer cell to destroy it from the inside, while sparing healthy tissue around it: the hope of a more effective and much less exhausting treatment for patients.

But there is a big problem. As a recent article in New Scientist magazine points out, the success of these treatments is creating a global strain on resources. “We really see the pharmaceutical giants investing billions in this», Explains Sven Van den Berghe, the boss of the Belgian company PanTera.

The problem is mathematical, because if these drugs become the norm, the demand for isotopes will literally explode, far exceeding what our current reactors can produce. The source of the remedy must therefore be found elsewhere.

The quest for the radioactive cow

Since conventional production is no longer enough, scientists have transformed themselves into radioactive waste miners. They excavate remains of the Cold War, recover materials from old atomic bomb programs or disassemble old abandoned medical devices to ferret out rare atoms. An ultimate form of recycling, where the most dangerous residues of the last century are transformed into the medical hope of tomorrow.

For doctors, we have to act quickly. The atoms sought often have a very short half-life, losing their potency within days or even hours. They must therefore be extracted, purified, integrated into a drug and injected into the patient in record time. We do not store these remedies in a cupboard but we produce them in a just-in-time flow, which requires precise logistics.

The issue is also economic. Whoever controls the isotope supply chain will control the future of the oncology market. From start-ups to multinationals, everyone is trying to secure their access to these famous radioactive cows. Nuclear waste, once considered a burden, is becoming a strategic resource that states jealously protect.

For patients, this race to the atom is excellent news. The more stable and diversified production is, the more accessible and affordable these treatments will become. Poppy, the radioactive glass column, is much more than a relic of the industrial past, it is a promise.