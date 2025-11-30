Donald Trump’s latest fad: relaunching the “Rush Hour” franchise

In addition to being a great politician and a charming character, it seems that Donald Trump is also a five-star movie buff. New York Magazine tells us that the President of the United States is going out of his way to ensure that his favorite film saga returns to the screens.

The American media uses information from the economic site Semafor, which evokes the pressure exerted by Donald Trump on his friend Larry Ellison, billionaire and main shareholder of Paramount, with the aim of giving a second life to the franchise Rush Hourdirected by Brett Ratner – a director without much talent, very prolific at the beginning of this century, before being accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by several people, including Olivia Munn and Elliot Page, and largely disappearing from the radar.

The best auspices

Made up of three films released in 1998, 2001 and 2007, what is currently a trilogy tells the adventures of Inspector Lee, of the Hong Kong police, and Inspector Carter, of the FBI, forced to work together despite having very different profiles. Played by Jackie Chan, the first is in fact as measured and impeccable as the second, played by Chris Tucker, is exuberant and uncontrollable.

Considered one of Donald Trump’s most important supporters, Larry Ellison is preparing to take control of the Warner Bros. studio. and recover its catalog. The president seems quite determined to take advantage of this to place some orders with him. This will perhaps start with the creation of a Rush Hour 4which would fill him with joy. Indeed, imagine a program made of idiotic humor, locker room smell and gags on racist stereotypes: POTUS 47 would be delighted.

We also learn that Donald Trump is passionate about the film Bloodsportwith Jean-Claude Van Damme in the role of a martial arts specialist. Will he go so far as to ask his friend Larry Ellison for a new version? The future will tell us. In any case, Hollywood has a lot to worry about.

The franchise relaunch project Rush Hour really gets off to an excellent start. We can indeed imagine a return of Brett Ratner behind the camera, he who was recently commissioned by Amazon to produce a documentary on Melania Trump. And why not consider Chris Tucker also coming back to the forefront, he who is mentioned in the Epstein files. We can’t wait, really.